Packers hire Titans OC Matt LaFleur to fill head coaching position

The Packers have found their next head coach.

Green Bay has hired former Tennessee offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur to fill its head coaching vacancy, the team announced Tuesday. He will replace Mike McCarthy, who coached the Packers for 13 seasons before being fired in early December.

OFFICIAL: Matt LaFleur named head coach of the Green Bay Packers



Welcome to Green Bay, Coach LaFleur!



: https://t.co/m3dlkFYQzr #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/Pw88jfCpKl







— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 9, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“We are very excited to welcome Matt as the next head coach of the Green Bay Packers,” team president Mark Murphy said in a statement. “We found a coach with the background and experience that we think will get us back to playing winning football. We’re also excited about the person — he is bright with a great work ethic and a perfect fit for Green Bay and the organization.”

LaFleur, who has worked in the NFL since 2008, also served as the quarterbacks coach for the Redskins and Falcons. He stayed in Atlanta for two seasons before spending a year as the Rams wide receivers coach and Sean McVay's offensive coordinator (2017) before landing in Tennessee.

LaFleur is expected to keep defensive coordinator Mike Pettine on his staff, according to a report from NFL Network.

Story continues

#Packers DC Mike Pettine, still under contract, was on new coach Matt LaFleur’s list when he presented during his interview, source said. The early expectation is that Pettine stays in Green Bay, though Lafleur will make a firm call when it’s official. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2019

MORE: Mike McCarthy takes out full-page ad to thank Green Bay

Green Bay finished 2018 with a 6-9-1 record, its worst season since 2008 when it ended the year 6-10.



