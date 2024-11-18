The Chicago Bears suffered their second gut-wrenching defeat in the last four games, this one a 20-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers that ended in a blocked Cairo Santos field goal.

Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams led an impressive comeback drive that set up a Santos 46-yard field goal attempt. But there was criticism about how head coach Matt Eberflus handled the final seconds. With 36 seconds on the clock and a timeout at his disposal, Eberflus elected to run the clock down instead of try to gain additional yards to make Santos' field goal easier. And it sounds like that was the expectation from the opposition.

According to Kalyn Kahler, the Packers expected something different from the Bears on the final field goal sequence. After film study this week, Green Bay players noticed Santos kicks with a low trajectory, so they expected Chicago to run another play, which they believe would've made it more difficult to block.

You gotta love when the opposing team knows your kicker better than your head coach.

Just talked to several players on the Packers FG block unit and all of them said they noticed that Cairo Santos kicked with a low trajectory when doing film study and they expected the Bears to run another a play, which in their opinion, would have made it more difficult to block — Kalyn Kahler (@kalynkahler) November 17, 2024

It's another blemish on Eberflus' tainted coaching resume, where his teams always finds a way to lose close games that are attainable. This is the second game in the last four weeks where the Bears have choked away a victory -- the previous a heartbreaking 18-15 loss to the Washington Commanders on a last-second Hail Mary.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Packers expected Bears to run another play before FG attempt