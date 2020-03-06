What if the Packers draft a quarterback in 2020? Aaron Rodgers has a perfect answer

There's no telling how much physical playing ability Aaron Rodgers has left in his 36-year-old body as the quarterback approaches his 16th NFL season. At least we know the eight-time Pro Bowler has not lost an ounce of confidence.

The Packers passer in a radio interview on Thursday was asked an interesting question given the context of his age: What if Green Bay selects a QB relatively high in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft? Rodgers, of course, entered the league as a first-round pick when then-Packers QB Brett Favre was the same age Rodgers is now.

"No matter who you bring in, they're not going to be able to beat me out anytime soon," Rodgers responded.

Touché.

Rodgers likely is not wrong, of course. He threw 26 touchdown passes and just 4 interceptions last season, his first under coach Matt LaFleur. The Packers went 13-3 and flirted with a Super Bowl appearance. Rodgers, among the NFL's highest-paid QBs for good reason, has four years left on his current contract.

Yet Rodgers is wise to at least recognize that Green Bay currently has no plan in place if his inevitable drop-off were to arrive ahead of schedule.

"I'm a realist," he said. "I know where we're at as an org, and I know where I'm at my career."

The Packers currently have nine picks in the upcoming draft, with their first arriving at No. 30 overall. Though a first-round QB pick can't be ruled out considering Green Bay was in a similar situation when it selected Rodgers in 2005, we would be surprised to see the Packers spend their top 2020 choice on a QB. (SN's Vinnie Iyer has Green Bay going defense at No. 30 in his latest mock draft.)

Rodgers on Thursday also mentioned he would prefer to see the Packers draft players who can "come in and help us right away."

Which is another way of saying anybody but a quarterback. He's got that under control.