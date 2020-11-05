Packers mask up Curly Lambeau, Vince Lombardi statues as COVID-19 cases rise

Hello Wisconsin. Time to mask up.

The day after the United States reported more than 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day, the Green Bay Packers shared a photo urging residents to don masks. It’s a very Packers way of doing it as they donned their legends outside of Lambeau Field with masks featuring the team logo.

The organization put a black mask with the Packers logo on the statues of coach Curly Lambeau, who helped found the franchise in 1919, and coach Vince Lombardi, winner of the first two Super Bowls. Fittingly, Lambeau appears to be pointing to fans and visitors in the same way as Uncle Sam for the “I Want You” posters for World War I.

The Packers are on the road and play the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.

Packers not close to having fans at Lambeau

Earl L. (Curly) Lambeau masked up to urge Wisconsin residents in doing the same. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) More

The Packers organization reiterated on Wednesday that they are not closer to having fans in attendance at games due to the pandemic. President and CEO Mark Murphy urged fans to adhere to safety guidelines in everyday life and while watching their beloved team at home.

“It is important to note that public health officials have said we can make a difference relatively quickly by strict adherence to wearing masks, socially distancing and practicing proper hand hygiene,” Murphy said, via the Green Bay Press Gazette. “We also remind fans, when watching our games, please limit the people with whom your cheer to your small circle of family or close friends,” Murphy said.

There were 107,872 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday, per the New York Times, once again re-setting the record high. Wisconsin is a hot spot for the virus with 257,365 total cases and a daily average of 5,112 new cases. There are six Wisconsin metro areas in the top 20 of the Times’ list of most average new daily cases.

Brown County, home of Green Bay, is also being hit hard with a positivity rate of 37.26 percent; the recommended number is 5 percent. It ranks 19th in the Times’ list of infectious rates in metro areas around the country.

