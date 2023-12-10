Packers CB Jaire Alexander out for 5th straight game, will miss MNF vs. Giants with shoulder injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander will miss a fifth consecutive game when the Packers visit the New York Giants on Monday night.

The Packers (6-6) said Sunday that Alexander wouldn’t play against the Giants (4-8) due to a shoulder injury. He had been listed as questionable on the injury report on Saturday.

Green Bay already had ruled out wide receiver Christian Watson with a hamstring injury. Watson had scored four touchdowns during the Packers’ three-game winning streak.

Alexander has played in just five games this season. He missed three games with a back injury before being sidelined with a shoulder issue.

Packers running back Aaron Jones (knee), safety Darnell Savage (chest) and cornerback Eric Stokes (hamstring) are questionable for Monday’s game. Linebacker Quay Walker (shoulder) is doubtful.

The Associated Press