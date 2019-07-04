Packers backup QB DeShone Kizer sees past role: 'I see myself as a future Super Bowl MVP'

DeShone Kizer of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

In 2017, DeShone Kizer started 15 games for the Cleveland Browns. Two seasons later, Kizer has since been relegated to a backup role on the Green Bay Packers, a role he hopes to shed soon.

“I don’t see myself as Aaron Rodgers’ backup for the final era of his career,” Kizer told Packersnews.com. “I see myself as a future Super Bowl MVP.”

He added, “That’s the goal that I want to head toward. That’s the level I want to play at. Therefore, if I’m competing and focused in on the backup competition, then once again, I’m limiting myself.”

‘When I’m playing my best there’s no one who can stop me’

The Browns selected Kizer in the second round of the 2017 draft. He immediately beat out Brock Osweiler, Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan for the starting role.

In his lone starting season, Kizer threw for 2,894 yards and 11 touchdowns, but led the league in interceptions with 22. The following offseason, Kizer was traded to the Packers and hasn’t started since.

Kizer made three appearances in 2018 throwing for 187 yards and two interceptions.

When Kizer opens training camp later in July, he’ll be operating under his third offensive system in three years while still trying to earn footing in the NFL.

“This is a critical offseason for him as well as it is for all of our guys,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said.

He’ll be in the middle of a battle with Tim Boyle to become Rodgers’ backup for the upcoming season. Kizer says he isn’t focused on the battle for playing time or even a roster spot.

“I have all the confidence in the world that when I’m playing my best ball there’s no one who can stop me,” Kizer said. “For me to compare myself to another backup quarterback who’s in or a tryout guy who comes in would be dumb of me in the sense that I would be limiting myself because I don’t see myself as a career backup in this league.”

‘I’m on an upward trajectory’

Despite the circumstances he finds himself in, Kizer’s confidence hasn’t wavered.

“I’m not going to allow the Detroit Lions situation or the Chicago Bears situation or the 0-15 in my starts in Cleveland situation to deter my confidence because of the specific situations that those came in,” he said. “Each of those situations are so unique to themselves that my confidence hasn’t wavered.

Kizer believes that with the adjustments he’s made in the offseason that they are enough to put him back on the path he was once on.

In the summer, he worked with Adam Dedeaux of 3DQB. Dedeaux and 3DQB have worked with Tom Brady and Matt Ryan in the past, per the report.

He’s also worked on his footwork and leaned on Rodgers for help.

“I truly believe that I’m on an upward trajectory. I’m playing the best football I’ve ever played,” Kizer said. “I’m not turning the ball over as much anymore. I’m seeing the game. I’m learning so much from Aaron. I’m learning so much from the systems that I’ve been in that I truly believe that at any point in time as we speak, if I can continue to stay on the path that I’m on right now, that I can get back to the path that I thought that I was on as a rookie starting in this league.”

The Packers open Week 1 of the 2019 season at the Chicago Bears.

