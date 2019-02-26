Packers' Aaron Rodgers has to 'embrace' change, team president says

Aaron Rodgers will be playing under first-year head coach Matt LaFleur in Green Bay, so he may have to make some adjustments next season.

The Packers quarterback needs to "embrace" the change that comes with a new coach, team president Mark Murphy said Tuesday.

"He has to embrace it," Murphy told ESPN. "And I think he is. I hope he adapts well. I'm excited. I know he's excited. I've had some discussions with him."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rodgers, 35, had only played for Mike McCarthy since entering the NFL in 2005. But, McCarthy was fired after Green Bay got off to a 4-7-1 start in 2018. He was replaced on an interim basis by Joe Philbin before LaFleur was hired in early January.

LaFleur, a former Titans offensive coordinator, appears ready to work with the star signal caller.

"We've got three quarterback guys that are going to be hitting him from all angles," LaFleur said last week. "I'm going to do (my) part. I know that I need to be in that room, especially as much as I possibly can because I am going to be the play-caller. I think that relationship between the play-caller and the quarterback is absolutely critical.

"So, I will be in there as much as I can. I don't foresee ever missing a quarterback meeting."

MORE: Packers expected to bring back TE Jimmy Graham next season, report says | Packers QB Aaron Rodgers avoids offseason knee surgery, says he feels 'great'





