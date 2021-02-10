Packer’s directors quit Crown board after damning report scuppers Sydney casino opening

Anne Davies and Ben Butler
Two directors representing James Packer on the Crown Resorts board have resigned amid pressure from the head of the New South Wales casino regulator to resolve the company’s licensing crisis before the end of April.

The move, and Packer’s support for Crown’s “announced reform agenda”, appears to signal that the billionaire is not keen to fight regulators over recommendations made to clean up the casino group in a damning report tabled in NSW parliament on Tuesday.

Ratings agencies have also piled pressure on Crown to reform itself, with Fitch analyst Kelly Amato saying the company needed a “wider remediation program” than the steps called for in the report.

It comes as the Victorian premier, Daniel Andrews, conceded that a “bespoke” regulator may be needed to oversee Crown’s biggest casino, in Melbourne, where much of the misconduct examined in an inquiry led by former judge Patricia Bergin took place.

In her report, Bergin criticised Packer’s influence over Crown’s operations and said that based on evidence to her inquiry it was a fact that there had been money laundering at the company’s casinos and criminal involvement in junkets that brought in high-rolling gamblers.

She found that Crown was not suitable to hold a casino licence but outlined steps she believed could make the group suitable again and avoid the licence being revoked.

Packer’s private company, Consolidated Press Holdings, said that after the resignation of the two directors, Guy Jalland and Michael Johnston, and the end of a consultancy deal with a third, John Poynton, the company would “have no involvement on the Crown board”.

The relationship between CPH and Crown gave rise to “potentially complex matters” for the NSW casino regulator and Crown to resolve, CPH said in a statement.

“The steps announced today take them off the table, giving Crown’s board clear air to work with ILGA [Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority] in the execution of its announced reform agenda, and become a model casino operator,” it said.

“CPH and Mr Packer now believe it is crucial that Crown chairman Helen Coonan and the Crown board have the opportunity to meet with ILGA to progress Crown’s announced reform agenda.”

The chairman of the NSW Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority, Philip Crawford, gave a strong hint that he hoped to resolve the future of Crown by April and that he wanted Crown to come to the table with serious proposals for reform.

“I don’t have a timeframe but you will recall that the liquor licences granted for Barangaroo expire at the end of April,” he said.

“And so, we’re under the cosh.”

The licences cover bars and restaurants at the Barangaroo complex, sometimes dubbed “Packer’s Pecker”. The gaming floor needs a separate license, which ILGA has so far refused to grant.

“We want immediate change in some areas and I suspect some things will take a little longer,” Crawford said.

“But let’s have a dialogue and let’s see if they’re cooperating. I’m quietly confident with Helen Coonan at the helm.”

Chair of the NSW Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority, Philip Crawford, speaks to the media in Sydney on Wednesday.
Chair of the NSW Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority, Philip Crawford, speaks to the media in Sydney on Wednesday. Photograph: Paul Braven/AAP

Bergin’s report is advice only. It is for ILGA to make rulings and Crawford made it clear that he hoped Crown would come to the table with proposals.

Crawford said he didn’t intend to go into detail about the findings of the Bergin inquiry, but he had a lot of concern about the links to organised crime it exposed.

“Bergin’s own terminology was that Crown had been infiltrated by organised crime,” he said.

Crawford said he read a newspaper headline “about Crown needing to blow itself up to save itself”.

“That’s probably pretty close to the mark,” he said. “It needs a lot of change.”

Bergin suggested there needed to be a substantial overhaul of the board, the departure of its chief executive, Ken Barton, and a set of enforceable undertakings by the company to deal with money laundering, governance and other issues identified by her investigation.

There has been intense focus on the future of James Packer’s 36% shareholding in Crown. The resignation of the two CPH directors adds weight to market speculation that Packer will seek to sell down his holding.

Crawford stopped short of saying that Packer needed to sell down, adding that he was “neutral about that”.

“We are not about booting him off the share register. It’s all about control and improving culture, and making sure they have better controls, better culture and better interface with the regulator,” he said.

Crawford also backed the NSW government’s push for a gambling card so that cash transactions within the gambling industry could be monitored more effectively. He noted that it would also prevent money laundering moving to other venues such as clubs and hotels, once the controls were tightened at casinos.

“When we started on this journey, we had no real idea where we were going to end up, and I think for all of us, it has been fairly breathtaking, the scope of the links to organised crime and the money laundering.”

He also noted that some of Bergin’s recommendations to government, including banning junket operators from clubs, would have an equal impact on The Star, the other casino group in Sydney.

Crawford acknowledged that federal regulation of gambling would be a sensible idea but added he was a realist and this would be difficult to achieve.

In Melbourne, Andrews said he rejected the idea that the Victorian Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation had been slow to act – something for which it has been widely criticised – and said the state accepted responsibility for making sure only appropriate people held a casino licence.

“Casino regulation may need its own bespoke authority,” he said. “That may be something that we need to do.”

Tony Robinson, who was Victoria’s minister for gaming in the Brumby government, said that the “Victorian regulator, like gambling regulators across the country, has demonstrated it’s not fit for purpose in 2021”.

“It was constructed along lines for managing casinos in the 90s, we need to build a compliance function that is fit for purpose.”

This would require national coordination to monitor the flow of money in and out of casinos, he said.

He said a separate inquiry into the Melbourne casino, pushed for by the state opposition, was not needed.

“I think the NSW inquiry tells us as much as we need to know – that is, the structures that are supposed to protect us from this failed abysmally.

“Villainy was allowed to thrive.”

Amato, who analyses Crown for Fitch, said the Bergin report “highlighted a lot of deficiencies” and welcomed the resignations of the two CPH-linked directors as a sign the company was taking reforming itself seriously.

“The structures weren’t necessarily in place to ensure compliance, especially with an investment grade company with such massive operations in Australia.

She said that to get back to being a suitable person to hold a licence, Crown would not be able to use the Bergin report as a checklist.

“It will need to be a wider remediation program,” she said.

“We will then continue to monitor it to make sure it actually works in practice and does bring it back to being that suitable person.”

Moody’s analyst Maadhavi Barber said the Bergin report’s requirements were “onerous”.

“Moody’s expects Crown to be willing and able to resolve the identified shortcomings, supported by its strong financial profile,” she said.

