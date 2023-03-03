Can Packaging Market is Anticipated to Hit 18.50 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.20% from 2023 to 2030; Huge Surge in Demand for Convenient and Portable Packaging Solutions to Foster Market Growth

SkyQuest has published an all-inclusive research report on the can packaging market, offering valuable insights into the latest trends and major developments in the global industry. This report is an indispensable resource for decision-makers seeking to make informed strategic decisions, as it includes case studies of well-known companies in the market. Apart from analyzing critical market factors, the report also highlights the industry's significant challenges and assesses the competitive landscape, growth opportunities, and effective strategies for achieving growth.

Westford USA, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America is in a leading position in the can packaging market and is projected to maintain its growth trajectory in the coming years. Several factors are driving the growth of this market, including increasing demand for packaged food and beverages, rising consumer preference for convenience, and technological advancements in can manufacturing. Another growth driver for the market is the rising consumer preference for convenience. Consumers today are looking for products that are easy to use, store, and transport. Manufacturers are investing in new and advanced production technologies that can increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve the quality of the cans.

SkyQuest, a leading market research firm, has predicted that the global food service market is expected to surpass USD 4,679.91 billion by 2028. This substantial growth is anticipated to impact the can packaging market positively. As the food service industry expands, the demand for efficient and convenient packaging solutions also increases. Cans, in particular, are becoming a popular choice for food packaging due to their durability, cost-effectiveness, and ability to preserve the freshness of food items.

Can packaging is an essential component of the modern-day food and beverage industry. It refers to the process of enclosing food or beverage products in a can or a container to preserve their freshness, flavor, and quality for an extended period. Canned products are easily transported and stored without refrigeration or other preservation forms.

Aluminum Segment to Exhibit Promising Growth Thanks to Eco-Friendliness, Lightweight, and Versatility of Aluminum Cans

According to recent market research, the aluminum segment dominated the can packaging market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominant position from 2023 to 2030. The high demand for aluminum in can packaging solutions can be attributed to its versatility and ability to support various styles and formats in packaging. As a result, the segment is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. Furthermore, aluminum's popularity in can packaging solutions can be attributed to its durability, lightweight, and resistance to corrosion. Additionally, aluminum cans can be easily customized with different shapes, sizes, and colors, making them an ideal choice for various industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care.

North America has emerged as the dominant player in the global can packaging market, capturing the largest share in 2022. This region is expected to continue its growth momentum and expand its market share further by 2030. SkyQuest's research shows North America has over 150 million people engaged in various occupations. Due to the busy lifestyles of working individuals, the demand for canned food is predicted to increase even further. In addition, many manufacturers are using eco-friendly materials and production methods, which is good for the environment and their business, as more consumers are becoming environmentally conscious.

Food and Beverages Segment to Drive Higher Revenue Share owing to Growing Focus on Sustainable and Cost-Effective Packaging Solutions

The can packaging market has been experiencing a significant boost in revenue contribution from the food and beverages sector in recent years. In 2022, this sector emerged as the major revenue contributor for the market, and it is expected to continue leading the market from 2023 to 2030. The popularity of canned food and beverages has been on the rise, driven by several factors such as convenience, portability, and longer shelf life. Consumers today have busy lifestyles and seek products that are easy to store, transport, and consume without compromising quality and taste. Canned food and beverages fulfill these criteria and have become a preferred choice for many.

The can packaging market is estimated to surge in demand from the Latin America and Asia Pacific regions from 2023 to 2030. These regions are likely to gain traction in the market due to their comparatively less competition and increasing population base. In Latin America, the demand for canned food and beverages has increased, driven by convenience, affordability, and a growing middle class. Similarly, the demand for canned food and beverages has grown steadily in the Asia Pacific region, with more consumers adopting a Western-style diet.

Whether you are a seasoned industry player or a new entrant, SkyQuest's research report will help you stay ahead of the competition by providing the information you need to make informed strategic decisions. In addition, the report provides invaluable insights into the latest trends and major developments in the global market. So if you want to gain a competitive advantage in the can packaging market, this report is a must-read.

Key Developments in Can Packaging Market

  • Ardagh Metal Packaging has recently acquired a majority stake in NOMOQ, a digital can printer company. With this acquisition, Ardagh aims to leverage NOMOQ's flexibility in printing and meet the growing demand for short-term marketing campaigns, special editions, and product testing. This acquisition is expected to bring significant benefits for both companies as they join forces to strengthen their positions in the packaging market.

  • Tecnocap, a leading player in the global metal packaging industry, is gearing up to enter the Indian market by forming a strategic partnership with Oricon, an Indian group. This move is expected to open up new opportunities for Tecnocap, which has a strong presence in Europe, North America, and South America but has yet to establish a foothold in India. However, with its expertise in metal packaging and a focus on sustainability, Tecnocap is well-positioned to impact the packaging industry significantly.

  • CANPACK S.A., a renowned name in the sustainable packaging industry, has recently revealed its plans to establish a new production facility in Poços de Caldas, Minas Gerais, Brazil. The expansion aims to increase the company's capacity for producing aluminum beverage cans. With this expansion, CANPACK S.A. aims to strengthen its position as a major global leader in sustainable packaging and meet the growing demand for aluminum beverage cans in the South American market.

