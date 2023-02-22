Packaging Machinery Market is projected to reach $56.7 billion by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 4.1%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Packaging Machinery Market is projected to reach USD 56.7 Billion by 2027 from USD 46.4 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.1%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the Packaging Machinery Market is attributed to the growth of the chemical, food, and Pharmaceuticals Industry. In the chemical industry, packaging machinery is used for filling, capping, labeling, and preparing industrial cleaners and chemicals; hence the growth of the chemical industry leads to an increase in demand for packaging machinery, and overall, the market for packaging machinery also grows.

List of Key Players in Packaging Machinery Market:

  1. KHS Group (Germany)

  2. SIG Combibloc Group Ltd. (Switzerland),

  3. Tetra Laval Group (Switzerland)

  4. Barry-Wehmiller (USA)

  5. Marchesini Group (Italy)

  6. Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany)

  7. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

  8. Sacmi(Italy)

  9. Langley Holdings (UK)

  10. Douglas Machine Inc. (USA)

  11. Coesia S.p.A (Italy)

  12. Maillis Group (Luxembourg)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Packaging Machinery Market:

  1. Driver: Growing need for flexible and integrated packaging machinery

  2. Restraint: Growing preference for refurbished machinery

  3. Opportunity: Growing demand for automation in the food & beverage industry

  4. Challenges: Maintaining sterility in fill-finish manufacturing operations

Key Findings of the Study:

  1. Form-Fill-Seal type to be the fastest growing machine during forecast period.

  2. Beverages is to be the 2nd fastest growing segment in the Packaging Machinery Market during the forecast period.

  3. North America to be the 3rd largest region in the Packaging Machinery Market during the forecast period.

By machine type, the filling machine segment accounted for the largest share of the packaging machinery market. The significant market share is mostly attributed to the rising demand for filling and labeling equipment in the food and beverage sector. Liquid filling machines are machines used to fill any type of bottle or container with a specified and precise volume of liquid. Growth in this market is largely driven by factors such as the rapidly growing population, growing disposable incomes, and the rising demand for packaged food & beverage products.

By end-use industry, the food industry accounts for the largest market for Packaging machinery. In the food industry, packaging machinery is used for filling, capping, labeling, and preparing food and Dairy products. Depending on the type of food being packed, packing comes in various types. To pack food items, various food packaging machines are used. The packing styles also change depending on the storage life of the product. Highly perishable food, like fresh processed meats and frozen items, are usually vacuum-packed to extend their storage life.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share followed by Europe and North America. It is also projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growing population and rapid urbanization are among the key factors propelling industry expansion in the region. Other factors such as changing lifestyles, the growing healthcare industry, and the expanding food & beverage industry in China and India are also driving the growth of the Asia Pacific packaging machinery market. China held the largest share of the packaging machinery market in the Asia Pacific in 2021. Factors such as rising consumer spending and the increasing population will boost the demand for consumer goods, which will further support the growth of the packaging machinery market during the forecast period. The Chinese food & beverage industry has grown tremendously in the past ten years, which, in turn, boosts growth in the packaging machinery market.

