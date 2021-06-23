Packaging company Winpak to pay special one-time dividend of $3 per share

WINNIPEG — Packaging company Winpak Ltd. says its board of directors has declared a special one-time payment to shareholders.

The company says it will pay a one-time dividend of $3 per share.

Winpak manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines.

Its products are used primarily for perishable foods, drinks and in health-care applications.

The special dividend will be paid July 9 to shareholders of record as of July 2.

The payment to shareholders is in addition to Winpak's regular quarterly dividend of three cents per share.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:WPK)

The Canadian Press