Packaged Burger Market is Anticipated to Surpass USD 9.1 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022-2028, owing to an Increasing Number of Fortified Product Launches

The packaged burger market report produced by SkyQuest incorporates the latest analytical techniques, including technology evaluation, economic analysis, and product comparison. The report also provides a comprehensive overview of the latest market developments, as well as expert forecasts that are based on years of experience and deep industry knowledge. By using research report, companies can gain a better understanding of the packaged burger market and make informed decisions that will help them succeed in a rapidly changing business landscape.

Westford USA, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Europe has dominated the global packaged burger market , with increasing demand for convenient food products driving growth in the region. Urbanization, changing dietary habits, and busy lifestyles are contributing to this trend, making packaged burgers an attractive option for consumers. To meet this growing demand, several companies are offering packaged burgers in eco-friendly packaging and single-serving formats. Additionally, the rise of plant-based packaged burgers, made with ingredients such as carrots, beetroot, bell peppers, and protein-rich components, is also fueling market growth, particularly among the growing number of vegans.

SkyQuest's research indicates a significant rise in demand for vegan meal delivery options, with orders climbing by 27% in 2022 compared to the previous two years. The trend is reflected in the growth of plant-based burger orders, which increased by 31%, as well as a 58% increase in vegetarian orders. These figures paint a positive picture of the future of the packaged burger market, signaling continued growth in the years to come.

Packaged burgers are a popular and convenient option for those who enjoy a classic burger experience. Unlike freshly prepared burgers, packaged burgers are stored at low temperatures, extending their shelf life and making them a convenient option for fast-food restaurants and diners. The expanding food and beverage sector, coupled with the growing trend of eating out among consumers, is playing a key role in the increasing popularity of packaged burgers around the world.

Prominent Players in Packaged Burger Market

BUBBA foods

Campbells Prime Meat Ltd.

DR. PRAEGER'S SENSIBLE FOODS LLC

DiLuigi Foods

Cremonini SpA

Eleven Foodgroup

Dr. Praegers Sensible Foods Inc.

Hilarys - Drink Eat Well LLC

Goodman Food Products Inc.

J Sainsbury Plc.

Impossible Foods Inc.

Nestle SA

Kellogg Co.

Paragon Quality Foods Ltd.

MondeNissin

Rangeland Foods Ltd.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp.

The Burger Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Schweid and Sons

Frozen Burger Segment to Register Higher Growth Rate owing to Rising Approvals for the Food Category

The end-user segment of the packaged burger market is anticipated to exhibit significant progress in the frozen burger category during the forecast period. Frozen burgers are the most widely consumed type of packaged burgers globally, and for a good reason. These burgers have a longer shelf life in end-user establishments compared to fresh varieties while still maintaining their nutrient and protein content. This makes them an attractive option for consumers who are looking for quick, ready-to-eat meals that are easy to cook. Additionally, the convenience factor of frozen burgers makes them a popular choice for busy individuals and families who are looking for a nutritious meal that can be prepared easily.

In 2021, Europe emerged as the dominant player in the global packaged burger market, holding a commanding share of approximately half of the market. Such a trend is predicted to continue in the coming years as Europe remains at the forefront of the packaged burger industry. Consumers in this region place a high value on sustainable food production, healthy diets, transparency, and food safety, making Europe an ideal market for producers who are looking to cater to these trends. Whether it's through the use of alternative ingredients or the introduction of new and innovative packaging methods, the packaged burger market in Europe is expected to continue to grow and evolve.

Supermarket and Hypermarket Segment to Garner Higher Market Share Thanks to Its Wide Range of Product Offerings

The packaged burger market is dominated by the supermarket and hypermarket segment, which is expected to maintain its dominant lead during the forecast period. The widespread availability of a wide variety of products at discounted prices, as well as the convenience of being able to purchase everything in one place, has made supermarkets and hypermarkets a popular choice for consumers when it comes to buying packaged burgers. In response to this trend, producers in the packaged burger industry have been focused on expanding their retail presence by selling their products through nationwide supermarkets and hypermarket chains.

The Asia Pacific region is poised for rapid growth in the packaged burger market in the coming years. This is largely due to the rising trend of veganism in the region, as consumers are started realizing the environmental impact of their diets, as well as their own health and wellness. To meet growing demand, many global players in the packaged burger industry are looking to expand into the Asia Pacific region, while local producers are also making a splash with their own offerings of plant-based packaged burgers. With such a favorable outlook for the market, it is clear that Asia Pacific will be a key driver of growth in the packaged burger market in the years to come.

In the global packaged burger market, leading players are carefully analyzed to provide a clear picture of their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. These players are evaluated based on their revenue, market share, profit margins, product portfolios, and other key metrics. Additionally, the research report includes a detailed analysis of the supply chain in the packaged burger industry, including a comprehensive look at the process flow, the cost of key raw materials, and the distribution channels and end-users.

Key Developments in Packaged Burger Market

Swedish fast-food chain, Bastard Burgers, has made its way to the United States and is set to expand its presence across the country. The restaurant, which first opened in New York City, is known for its unique take on burgers, offering vegan options for all its classic recipes. The buns used in their burgers are made without any animal products, making it easy for the chain to substitute their meat with Beyond Beef 3.0 for their vegan options. With its growing popularity and emphasis on plant-based options, Bastard Burgers is poised to leave a lasting impact on the American fast-food industry.

Tata Consumer Products is expanding its offerings in the packaged food market with innovative and health-conscious offerings. The company has introduced a new line of plant-based meat products under the brand name 'Tata Simply Better' that includes items like nuggets, burger patties, and Awadhi seekh kebab. Additionally, the company has extended its Tata Sampann line to include a range of nuts and dried fruits. These additions are part of the company's commitment to providing consumers with a different range of healthy and sustainable food options.

Ola Foods, known for its food delivery service, is branching out into the burger market. The company is creating a new brand that will offer a variety of burgers and is currently in the testing phase. With its growing portfolio of seven cloud kitchens, Ola Foods is poised to take the burger industry by storm with its latest venture. This move is a significant step for the company, which previously focused on its flagship brand, the Khichdi Experiment, as well as other food offerings.

Key Questions Answered in Packaged Burger Market Report

What are the projected growth rate and market worth of the packaged burger industry?

What are the underlying drivers and patterns behind the substantial market growth?

Which particular segment of the market held the largest market share in recent times?

Which key players have made a significant impact in the global packaged burger market?

