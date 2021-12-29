What’s in a package outside the Miami police station? Roads are closed until cops find out

Howard Cohen

Someone “delivered” a package to the front of the Miami Police Central Station.

But police officers are calling the package “suspicious” and have closed Northwest Second Avenue between Third and Fifth streets as a precaution, the department said in an alert Wednesday morning.

Police have not offered any details.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

