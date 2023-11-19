Pack scores 28 against former school, No. 12 Miami tops Kansas State 91-83 for Bahamas title

Miami guard Nijel Pack (24) drives to the basket as Florida International guard Arturo Dean (2) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Nigel Pack scored 20 of his 28 points in the first half against his former school, and No. 12 Miami topped Kansas State 91-83 on Sunday to win the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas championship.

Norchad Omier scored 23 for the Hurricanes (5-0), who are essentially assured of tying a school record by being in the AP Top 25 for the 17th consecutive week when the new poll comes out Monday. Miami also had a run of 17 consecutive appearances in the 2015-16 season.

Wooga Poplar and Matthew Cleveland each scored 15 for Miami.

Cam Carter scored 28 points and Arthur Kaluma had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Kansas State (3-2), which fell to 0-2 against ranked opponents this season. The Wildcats started the year with a loss to then-No. 21 USC in Las Vegas.

Tylor Perry and David N'Guessan had 10 apiece for Kansas State.

The difference was 3-point shooting — Miami was 12 of 24 from beyond the arc, Kansas State just 4 of 28.

Pack spent his first two college seasons at Kansas State, averaging 15.3 points and 2.9 assists in 53 games there. He transferred before last season, helped the Hurricanes reach the Final Four and is now three makes shy of 100 3-pointers at Miami.

His seventh 3-pointer on Sunday gave Miami a 73-51 lead with 7:17 left. That cushion got cut down considerably in the next few minutes.

Kansas State outscored Miami 19-4 over a 4-minute stretch of the second half, getting within 79-70 on a jumper by Carter with 2:48 remaining. Carter had 11 of Kansas State's points during that spurt.

But Miami would hang on. Cleveland had a putback tip-in to give Miami an 11-point lead with 2:26 left, Omier had the next eight points for the Hurricanes and the outcome wasn't in doubt from there.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: The Wildcats had won eight consecutive games against Division I teams from the state of Florida until last March, when they lost to Florida Atlantic in the Elite Eight — and now, they've lost to Miami as well. Their next game against a team from the Sunshine State is Jan. 6, when they open Big 12 play against UCF.

Story continues

Miami: It was the first game of the season in which the Hurricanes didn't have a run of at least 10 consecutive unanswered points. They didn't need one — a pair of 7-0 runs in the opening minutes built a 15-4 lead, and an 8-0 run early in the second half pushed Miami's edge to 57-33.

NEXT YEAR

The tournament announced the field for the 2024 Baha Mar event. It'll be Virginia, Baylor, St. John's and Tennessee.

UP NEXT

Kansas State: Host Central Arkansas on Wednesday.

Miami: Visit Kentucky on Nov. 28 in the ACC-SEC challenge.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball