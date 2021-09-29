Pack Your Passport, The Maldives Is Calling

With the world opening up and vaccine scarcity a distant memory, now is the time to dust off your passport and plan that tropical getaway to Maldives for yourself. No more Instagram wish-scrolling, you can take a flight and relax at some of the best properties the Maldives has to offer.

To help you decide from the numerous options available, we've handpicked a few properties that we're sure will make you fall in love with travel all over again. While browsing for the best properties, there are multiple offers that you might find and we'll take you to some of them. We look at the offers available with CRED as its in-app travel section brings out exclusive and curated offers daily. Being the official sponsors of the IPL, CRED has some really exciting deals when it comes to going to the scenic shores of Maldives for September 29 and 30. From snorkeling to lavish buffets, CRED is making sure that the members have the most exotic experience at their luxurious stays.

For instance, members are assured of winning a flight voucher worth INR 5000 on purchase of bookings over INR 50,000 along with a bag from Swissbrand worth INR 15,000. Over and above this, first-time users who are availing these deals between September 29 and 30 will get a 15% cashback and others will get a 10% cashback with no upper limit on the booking amount. CRED Travel has more amazing deals for the Maldives, making it an easy choice to pick properties from the app. Here they are:

1 " Oblu by Atmosphere Helengeli If you've ever wanted to boast of a WFH with a view, there are few places on the planet that can beat the charm and luxury of this property. Of course, work should be the last thing on your mind while visiting this paradise island and staying at the luxurious property but if it's an emergency, at least you'll leave the meeting giving wanderlust to your colleagues as well! With stunning views from the bedroom, staying in half land and half water and an overwater deck with direct lagoon access, Oblu by Atmosphere Helengeli's charm is hard to beat.

2 " Atmosphere Kanifushi Resort The best laid plans are no match for the visual splendour that awaits you at Atmosphere Kanifushi Resort. Give wings to your idyllic beach dreams at this amazing resort that has something for everyone, be it great adventure water activities or incredible dining. Make it a vacation to remember with some amazing travel deals on the CRED Travel app that gets you a host of offers at incredibly affordable rates so that you have the best of both worlds " enjoying your holiday without breaking the bank!

3 " Taj Coral Reef The legendary hospitality of the Taj group of hotels and the eye-popping natural beauty of Maldives come together at the Taj Maldives to create an unforgettable experience. At the Taj Coral Reef, you can use your CRED coins to book a luxurious 3 night, 4 day getaway for just INR 1,88,100 at their Superior Beach Villa or Premium Water Villa for two people. The usual price for the same would be INR 3,50,000 otherwise. In fact, after cashback the total effective price comes further down to INR 1,69,290. A 3-course a la-carte meal, premium alcohol on the house and access to return speed boat transfers are just some other perks you can enjoy for being a CRED Member.

4 " Varu by Atmosphere Book the Beach Villa for INR 1,60,065 or the Water Villa for INR 1.80,645 for two people for 3 nights and 4 days at this luxurious property that's sure to blow your mind away (usual cost: INR 3.5 lakh). Unlimited alcohol from morning 10 AM to midnight, replenished minibar once during your stay, two complimentary snorkelling excursion shuttles and complimentary RT-PCR test are just some other reasons you need to book this property on CRED Travel right away.

5 " Siyam World If you're booking for even cheaper options without wanting to compromise on luxury, we recommend Siyam World where you can stay with your partner for 3 nights and 4 days for an effective price of 1,23,120 if you book the Water Villa with a pool and 1,38,510 for the Lagoon Pool Villa that comes with a slide! These would usually cost over INR 2 lakhs normally so it's best to book them right away on the CRED Travel app.

6 " Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort Who hasn't dreamt of waking up to the vast blue ocean on their Maldives trip, after all? Sheraton Maldives, which is located right by the Indian Ocean, is sure to bring out the nature lover in you and fall in love with the earth all over again!

Be sure to check out these properties on the travel section of the CRED app to get some incredible discounts by using CRED Coins.

Also, CRED is also offering electronic items worth up to INR 30 lakh as Mega Jackpot for topping its Leaderboard. All you have to do is redeem your CRED Coins on the app for shopping, unlocking rewards and selecting your favourite holidays. Now that's just all the more reason to book your dream getaway to Maldives this instant.

Go on, it's not the mountains but Maldives that are calling you right now.

This article has been created on behalf of CRED by Studio 18 team.

