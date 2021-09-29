Pack Your Passport, The Maldives Is Calling

Priyanko Sarkar
·5 min read

With the world opening up and vaccine scarcity a distant memory, now is the time to dust off your passport and plan that tropical getaway to Maldives for yourself. No more Instagram wish-scrolling, you can take a flight and relax at some of the best properties the Maldives has to offer.

To help you decide from the numerous options available, we've handpicked a few properties that we're sure will make you fall in love with travel all over again. While browsing for the best properties, there are multiple offers that you might find and we'll take you to some of them. We look at the offers available with CRED as its in-app travel section brings out exclusive and curated offers daily. Being the official sponsors of the IPL, CRED has some really exciting deals when it comes to going to the scenic shores of Maldives for September 29 and 30. From snorkeling to lavish buffets, CRED is making sure that the members have the most exotic experience at their luxurious stays.

For instance, members are assured of winning a flight voucher worth INR 5000 on purchase of bookings over INR 50,000 along with a bag from Swissbrand worth INR 15,000. Over and above this, first-time users who are availing these deals between September 29 and 30 will get a 15% cashback and others will get a 10% cashback with no upper limit on the booking amount. CRED Travel has more amazing deals for the Maldives, making it an easy choice to pick properties from the app. Here they are:

travel 300x250
travel 300x250

1 " Oblu by Atmosphere Helengeli If you've ever wanted to boast of a WFH with a view, there are few places on the planet that can beat the charm and luxury of this property. Of course, work should be the last thing on your mind while visiting this paradise island and staying at the luxurious property but if it's an emergency, at least you'll leave the meeting giving wanderlust to your colleagues as well! With stunning views from the bedroom, staying in half land and half water and an overwater deck with direct lagoon access, Oblu by Atmosphere Helengeli's charm is hard to beat.

2 " Atmosphere Kanifushi Resort The best laid plans are no match for the visual splendour that awaits you at Atmosphere Kanifushi Resort. Give wings to your idyllic beach dreams at this amazing resort that has something for everyone, be it great adventure water activities or incredible dining. Make it a vacation to remember with some amazing travel deals on the CRED Travel app that gets you a host of offers at incredibly affordable rates so that you have the best of both worlds " enjoying your holiday without breaking the bank!

3 " Taj Coral Reef The legendary hospitality of the Taj group of hotels and the eye-popping natural beauty of Maldives come together at the Taj Maldives to create an unforgettable experience. At the Taj Coral Reef, you can use your CRED coins to book a luxurious 3 night, 4 day getaway for just INR 1,88,100 at their Superior Beach Villa or Premium Water Villa for two people. The usual price for the same would be INR 3,50,000 otherwise. In fact, after cashback the total effective price comes further down to INR 1,69,290. A 3-course a la-carte meal, premium alcohol on the house and access to return speed boat transfers are just some other perks you can enjoy for being a CRED Member.

4 " Varu by Atmosphere Book the Beach Villa for INR 1,60,065 or the Water Villa for INR 1.80,645 for two people for 3 nights and 4 days at this luxurious property that's sure to blow your mind away (usual cost: INR 3.5 lakh). Unlimited alcohol from morning 10 AM to midnight, replenished minibar once during your stay, two complimentary snorkelling excursion shuttles and complimentary RT-PCR test are just some other reasons you need to book this property on CRED Travel right away.

5 " Siyam World If you're booking for even cheaper options without wanting to compromise on luxury, we recommend Siyam World where you can stay with your partner for 3 nights and 4 days for an effective price of 1,23,120 if you book the Water Villa with a pool and 1,38,510 for the Lagoon Pool Villa that comes with a slide! These would usually cost over INR 2 lakhs normally so it's best to book them right away on the CRED Travel app.

6 " Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort Who hasn't dreamt of waking up to the vast blue ocean on their Maldives trip, after all? Sheraton Maldives, which is located right by the Indian Ocean, is sure to bring out the nature lover in you and fall in love with the earth all over again!

Be sure to check out these properties on the travel section of the CRED app to get some incredible discounts by using CRED Coins.

Also, CRED is also offering electronic items worth up to INR 30 lakh as Mega Jackpot for topping its Leaderboard. All you have to do is redeem your CRED Coins on the app for shopping, unlocking rewards and selecting your favourite holidays. Now that's just all the more reason to book your dream getaway to Maldives this instant.

Go on, it's not the mountains but Maldives that are calling you right now.

This article has been created on behalf of CRED by Studio 18 team.

Also See: Pack Your Bags And Pick Any Of These 5 Amazing Destinations For Your Well-Deserved Break

CRED Store lets you make the most of your CRED coins with deals on handpicked brands

IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: MI climb to fifth after win against PBKS

Read more on Blogs by Firstpost.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manny Pacquiao announces his retirement from boxing

    Pacquiao, 42, will retire as the boxing's only eight-division champion. He'll presumably shift his focus to politics in the Philippines, where he is running for president.

  • Jalen Smereck 'will not play another game' until Deniskin is punished for racist taunt

    One of the more abhorrent scenes to have played out on a sheet of ice happened over the weekend in Ukraine, and the victim is demanding action.

  • Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood remains unvaccinated, still weighing decision

    The Devils could be without their star netminder whenever they play in Canada as Blackwood remains New Jersey's lone unvaccinated player.

  • Report: NHL investigating Evander Kane over possible COVID protocol violation

    Evander Kane continues to make headlines for the wrong reasons.

  • Jon Jones allegedly pulled woman's hair, headbutted car and challenged cops to fight during arrest

    Jon Jones was charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a police vehicle.

  • Scottie Barnes: Boucher, Anunoby are tough to guard

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes discusses his early impressions of camp, where he’s most comfortable on the floor and expectations for this season.

  • 4 Blue Jays X-Factors for make-or-break series vs. Yankees

    The most important Blue Jays regular-season series in years could feature an unlikely hero or two.

  • Ben Simmons reportedly doesn't want to play with Joel Embiid anymore

    Ben Simmons believes he and Joel Embiid have incompatible styles of play.

  • Simone Biles reflects on Olympics ordeal: 'I should have quit way before Tokyo'

    Biles opened up about how the last seven years of her life ended up impacting her time in Tokyo.

  • Guardiola becomes winningest coach in Manchester City history

    When Manchester City defeated Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 25, it marked Pep Guardiola's 221st win as manager, placing him atop the Sky Blues' history books.

  • What to watch: NFL Week 4 preview, schedule, live streams

    The Week 4 slate in the NFL is loaded and will feature Tom Brady making his return to Gillette stadium.

  • What to watch: UEFA Champions League, EPL streams for week of Sept. 27

    The UEFA Champions League returns with a cracking slate of games for Matchday 2 – including Lionel Messi searching for his first goal in Parisian blue against a manager who helped make him a superstar.

  • If Andrew Wiggins is fighting for beliefs by refusing vaccine, it's fair for media to ask about it

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. This past weekend, information trickled out of San Francisco about Andrew Wiggins, the Canadian national team star, and a key piece of the Golden State Warriors' plans to rebound from a lacklustre season. We learned Wiggins, who is scheduled to enter his second full season with the Warriors, was restricted to solo workouts because local COVID-19 protocols

  • Brady chases all-time yards passing record in reunion game

    Sometime in the first half Sunday night, Tom Brady should add another record to his already impressive haul of them. It couldn't come in a more appropriate location. With 68 yards passing in his return to New England, Brady will surpass Drew Brees' mark of 80,358 yards that stand as the most ever in the regular season. Brady will add that to his long list of NFL records that already includes most TD passes (591), most wins as a starting quarterback (232), most Super Bowl titles (seven) and most

  • End of an era: Manny Pacquiao finally says goodbye to boxing

    It was unquestionably the right call, because boxing isn’t kind to those who overstay their welcome.

  • Buehler earns career-high 15th win, Dodgers beat Padres 2-1

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers need to win the week to catch NL West-leading San Francisco, and even that might not be enough. The defending World Series champions opened their final homestand of the regular season with a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night. The Giants beat Arizona 6-4, leaving the Dodgers two games back with five to play. Los Angeles needs to win out and hope the Giants lose three in order to claim a ninth straight NL West crown. “We got to take c

  • LEADING OFF: Yanks' Cole faces Jays with wild card in sight

    A look at what's happening around the majors today: ___ WILD, WILD EAST Yankees ace Gerrit Cole makes what might be his final start of the regular season in a critical showdown against Toronto. New York took the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night to move three games ahead of the Blue Jays for the top AL wild card. Cole (16-8, 3.08) will try to strengthen the Yanks’ grip on a postseason spot while also solidifying his Cy Young Award candidacy. The four-time All-Star has never won the pri

  • LEADING OFF: Yanks' Cole faces Jays in potential last start

    A look at what's happening around the majors Wednesday: ___ WILD, WILD EAST Yankees ace Gerrit Cole makes what might be his final start of the regular season in a critical showdown against Toronto. New York took the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night to move three games ahead of the Blue Jays for the top AL wild card. Cole (16-8, 3.08) will try to strengthen the Yanks’ grip on a postseason spot while also solidifying his Cy Young Award candidacy. The four-time All-Star has never won the

  • Astros walk twice with bases loaded in 9th, beat Rays 4-3

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros walked off to end a wild ninth-inning rally against the Tampa Bay Rays, moving closer to securing a postseason berth. The party will have to wait one more day at least, with the Seattle Mariners stubbornly sticking around. Rays reliever JT Chargois walked two Houston batters with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, propelling the Astros to a 4-3 win that snapped a four-game skid. Houston turned its attention to Seattle, which finished off a 4-2 win over Oaklan

  • Giants earn 103rd win to tie third-most wins in team history

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, bases-loaded single in San Francisco's four-run sixth inning, Brandon Crawford added an RBI hit two batters later and the Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Tuesday night. The NL West-leading Giants (103-54) maintained a two-game division lead over the rival Dodgers, who beat the Padres at home. Los Angeles (101-56) has won the last eight West crowns. San Francisco matched the 1993, 1962 and 1912 clubs for third-most wins in team histor