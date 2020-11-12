What to bring if you must travel for Thanksgiving this year

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The holidays are a time to spend celebrating with friends and family which, for many of us, requires traveling. Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, over half of Americans still plan to travel this Thanksgiving, according to a recent TripAdvisor survey. To help people celebrate safely this holiday season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has published extensive guidelines for traveling and safety tips for day-of celebrating that include gathering only with members of your own household.

"Travel increases your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19," the CDC warns. "Your chances of getting COVID-19 while traveling also depend on whether you and those around you take steps to protect yourself and others, such as wearing masks and staying 6 feet away from people outside your household."

If you're planning to travel for Turkey Day this year, we've rounded up 10 items you might want to take with you to keep you safe and healthy on the go. Remember too that even if you're able to travel, the CDC reminds people that staying home is still the safest and best option to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

1. Hand sanitizer

One of 2020's most coveted items, hand sanitizer is a must for when you don't have access to soap and water. The CDC recommends opting for a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol to be the most effective. You can find CDC-approved hand sanitizers right now on Amazon, including these travel-sized options. But remember, washing your hands is still more effective than hand sanitizer in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

2. Face masks

One of the best ways to protect both yourself and those around you while you're traveling, according to the CDC, is by wearing a face mask. Plus, many states, cities, and businesses require them when you're out in public. Our experts have tested tons of face masks and found the Athleta masks to be the best in terms of breathability and comfort. A close second are the Tom Bihn masks, which fit well and offer double-layered protection.

3. Disinfecting wipes

Whether it's wiping down your airplane seat, sanitizing your hotel room, or cleaning off your steering wheel after you stop at the gas station, disinfecting wipes are essential for safe travel. While they're still hard to find right now both online and in stores, Amazon has a few options to choose from. Note that the CDC recommends using disinfecting wipes that contain at least 70 percent alcohol. You can also make your own wipes at home if you can't find them in stock.

4. Tissues

