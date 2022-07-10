Pack these 5 wardrobe essentials for your next weekend getaway — they’re perfect no matter where you’re headed
This article is brought to you by Banana Republic and created by In The Know’s commerce team. If you decide to purchase products through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Weekend trips are one of the best parts of summer. What’s better than leaving work early on a Friday to enjoy a weekend at the beach or in a new city?
If you have a getaway planned this season, you should spend time outlining things to do, not clothing to wear. Thankfully, packing for a summer vacation is easy if you’re shopping at Banana Republic. You can easily find versatile clothing and accessories that will travel well and look good no matter your destination.
Need a little help packing your weekend bag? Start with these five must-haves from Banana Republic that you’ll want to wear all season long.
Hopsack Shirt Jacket, $170
A jacket for a summer trip may seem counterintuitive, but it's necessary. Perfect for cool beach strolls at night, this Hopsack Shirt Jacket is a stylish topper that will look good over anything.
Radiant Midi Dress, $160
Maxi dresses are an excellent travel outfit because they can easily be dressed up or down. This Radiant Midi Dress comes in a stunning blue hue or a sunny yellow shade for a pop of color.
Crescent Small Hoops | Aureus + Argent, $50
Dress up a simple tee or an elegant wedding ensemble with these classic yet eye-catching Crescent Small Hoops.
Linen Henley, $50
You probably already have a classic white tee in cotton, but this Linen Henley is a bit more elevated and sophisticated. Rest assured, it's just as comfortable and pairs nicely with jeans, shorts and more.
Crochet Straw Hat, $65 (Orig. $110)
Whether you want to block the sun from your face or elevate a casual look, this Crochet Straw Hat will get the job done.
