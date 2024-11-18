Pacific visits No. 18 Arkansas after Ralph's 23-point performance

Pacific Tigers (3-2) at Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -24.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific faces No. 18 Arkansas after Elias Ralph scored 23 points in Pacific's 60-57 loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

Arkansas finished 16-17 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Razorbacks averaged 77.8 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 31.8% from behind the arc last season.

The Tigers are 0-1 on the road. Pacific ranks fourth in the WCC with 16.8 assists per game led by Lamar Washington averaging 8.2.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press