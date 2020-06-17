Pacific Ventures Group Reports First Quarter 2020 Results of 520% Growth to $6.7 Million Revenue

Focused on Three-Prong Strategic Growth Plan for 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2020 / Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PACV) (the "Company"), a food and beverage holding company specializing in the distribution of consumer food, beverage and alcohol-related products, is pleased to announce

Key Financial Highlights for Q1 2020:

Revenues increased 520% to $6.7 million

Revenue growth driven by 80% increase from San Diego Farmers Outlet and the acquisition of Seaport Meat Company, which closed in December 2019

Gross profit increased 363% to $1.0 million

Management Commentary

Ms. Shannon Masjedi, Pacific Venture Group's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am extremely pleased with our start to 2020, as we continue to execute on our plans of integrating Seaport Meat Company and identifying efficiencies and growth opportunities. Our success is exemplified by our record quarterly revenue results of $6.7 million for the first quarter and the more recently announced record monthly revenue of $3.0 million for May."

Masjedi, continued, "Despite the much-publicized nationwide meat shortages due to meat processing facilities being shuttered because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Seaport Meat Company was successful in securing meat purchases to be able to supply existing and new customers. Our team has worked well in this unprecedented environment by identifying and pivoting to additional growth opportunities with new types of customers and increasing distribution points for each business, produce, dairy, meat and seafood."

Masjedi, concluded, "Our growth strategy for 2020 focuses on a three-prong approach that we believe will add value for our shareholders; (1) incrementally increase sales and profitability of San Diego Farmers Outlet and Seaport Meat Company, (2) expand Snöbar production and distribution and (3) acquire additional food production or distribution companies that are synergistic with San Diego Farmers Outlet and Seaport Meat Company. Additionally, our management team and Board have created a robust potential acquisition pipeline to complement our organic growth. We look forward to reporting our progress as it unfolds throughout 2020."

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020:

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $6.7 million, an increase of $5.4 million, or 520%, as compared to $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The increase in revenue was driven by 80% organic growth at San Diego Farmers Outlet and the acquisition of Seaport Meat Company, which closed in December 2019. The Company had $1,318,715 inventory of saleable merchandise as of March 31, 2020 as compared to $198,475 for the period ending March 31, 2019.

Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $1.0 million, compared to $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The resulting gross margin was 15.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to 21.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Selling, General and Administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $973,820, an increase of $728,017, or 296%, compared to $245,803 for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in various expenses and business expansion.

Marketing and Advertising expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $14,718, an increase of $6,278, or 74%, compared to $8,440 for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Professional Fees expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $190,257, an increase of $48,609, or 34%, compared to $141,648 for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The increase primarily related to accounting, legal fees and consulting services.

Depreciation and Amortization expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $161,892, compared to $6,476 for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Total Operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $1,415,686, an increase of $1,013,320, or 252%, compared to $402,366 for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The increase primarily related to an increase in operating activities and an increase in salaries and wages due to the acquisition of Seaport Meat Company, which closed in December 2019.

Operating loss for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $0.4 million, an increase of $0.3 million, or 226%, compared to $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Total Non-Operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $390,000, an increase of $200,434, or 106%, compared to $189,566 for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $0.8 million, an increase of $0.5 million, or 160%, compared to $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The resulting loss per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was ($0.00) per diluted share, compared to ($0.00) per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

About Pacific Ventures Group, Inc.

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PACV) is focused on expansion within the consumer products, food, beverage and alcohol-related industries. For more information on PACV, please visit www.pacvgroup.com. (You need to be at least 21 years of age (legal age to consume alcohol) to visit the section of the web site dedicated to SnöBar.)

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-Looking Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which include but are not limited to, the inability of the company to obtain financing sufficient to maintain its operations and execute its acquisition strategy; the inherent uncertainties associated with smaller reporting companies; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors Contact:

ir@pacvgroup.com

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital

SOURCE: Pacific Ventures Group, Inc.





