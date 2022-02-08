New Pacific provides an update on the Silver Sand Project Preliminary Economic Assessment

·6 min read
New Pacific Metals Logo (CNW Group/New Pacific Metals Corp.)
New Pacific Metals Logo (CNW Group/New Pacific Metals Corp.)

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) reports on the status and plan for the ongoing work on the preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") study for its wholly owned Silver Sand Project in south-central Bolivia:

  • A Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") update is underway as detailed below;

  • The Company plans to select an additional PEA study specialist by the end of February to supplement and complete certain remaining aspects of the PEA report; and

  • Once the MRE update is finalized, the PEA study is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

The MRE update, that has been initiated will reflect new drill results since the 2020 MRE and the results of an ongoing mineral resource infill and expansion drill program.

There are currently 135 drill hole results (see Table 1) received since the last MRE prepared for the 2020 Technical Report, as referenced below. The MRE update will include Silver Sand, the Snake Hole area (32 holes, many of which have intercepted significant silver intervals) and selected properties covered by the Mining Production Contract ("MPC") surrounding the Silver Sand Project.

Table 1: Summary of Silver Sand drill programs completed to date


# Holes

Metres

Year

Type

2020 MRE inclusion

2020 MRE
(Silver Sand)

330

85,391.25

2017-2019

Mineral Resource

Yes

2019-Core Area

32

6,271.25

2019

Mineral Resource

No

2019-Snake Hole

24

5,956.55

2019

Exploration /

Snake Hole not included

No

2020-Snake Hole

8

1,589.75

2020

Exploration

No

2020-Metallurgical

4

798.90

2020

Metallurgical sampling

No

2021-Oriented

31

4,525.60

2021

5 m spacing

Oriented Drill

No

2021-Resource Expansion

17

6,215.60

2021

Mineral Resource Expansion

No

2021-Depth Drill

3

1,752.30

2021

Deep Drilling

No

2021-Infill

1

242.15

2021

Infill Drilling

No

2019-Esperanza

5

1,367.40

2019

Exploration

No

2019-Mascota

8

1,451.10

2019

Exploration

No

2019-West Shaft

2

448.00

2019

Exploration

No

Total

465

116,009.85




Recently, a revised MPC was signed with the Bolivian State-owned Corporación Minera de Bolivia ("COMIBOL") for the properties immediately surrounding the Silver Sand Project. While the Company works with COMIBOL to receive the required approvals for the MPC from Bolivia's Ministry of Mining and Metallurgy and the Plurinational Legislative Assembly, COMIBOL desires that the Company drill and yield an initial mineral resource in limited and selected MPC properties by granting a special temporary permit for the Company.

Accordingly, the Company plans to complete a further 15,000 metres ("m") of exploration and in-fill drilling, including 2,500 m within the MPC properties and 12,500 m at the Silver Sand Project. With this drilling, the Company may push part of the potential open-pit boundary onto the MPC ground to include Silver Sand MRE and MPC MRE in a total combined MRE.

Drilling on the Silver Sand Project has started with one rig and an additional two rigs are expected to arrive on site by mid-February. The 15,000 m drill program is expected to be completed by the end of April, with all assays expected to be received by the end of June, and a mineral resource estimate updated by September 2022 to be included in the planned PEA.

Once the MRE update is completed, the planned PEA is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

2020 Silver Sand Mineral Resource Estimate

The Silver Sand deposit is one of the more significant new global primary silver discoveries in the last decade. Measured and indicated mineral resources of 35.39 million tonnes at a grade of 137 g/t silver (155.86 million contained ounces silver) have been delineated, with an additional inferred mineral resource of 9.84 million tonnes at a grade of 112 g/t silver (35.55 million contained ounces silver).

Mineralization, which remains open to the north and south and at depth, starts at or near-surface and is amenable to potential open-pit mining extraction. Approximately 70% of the resources are within 200 m of the conceptual open pit surface.

Table 2: Silver Sand Deposit - Conceptual Pit1 constrained Mineral Resource as of December 31, 2019

Mineral Resource category

Tonnes (Mt)

Ag (g/t)

Ag (Moz)

Measured

8.4

159

43.05

Indicated

26.99

130

112.81

Measured & Indicated

35.39

137

155.86

Inferred

9.84

112

35.55

1 Notes:

  • CIM Definition Standards (2014) were used for reporting the Mineral Resources.

  • The Qualified Person is Dinara Nussipakynova, P.Geo. of AMC Mining Consultants (Canada) Ltd.

  • Mineral Resources are constrained by an optimized pit shell at a metal price of US$18.70/oz Ag, recovery of 90% Ag and Cut-off grade of 45 g/t Ag.

  • Mineral Resources are reported inside the Claim boundary.

  • Pit optimization allows waste mining to extend outside the claim to the NE and SW.

  • Drilling results up to 31 December 2019.

  • The numbers may not compute exactly due to rounding.

  • Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Source: Technical Report entitled "Silver Sand Deposit Mineral Resource Report" dated May 25, 2020 (effective date of January 16, 2020) prepared by AMC Mining Consultants (Canada) Ltd., which is available on the Company's website and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.(the "2020 Technical Report")

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alex Zhang, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Resources ("NI 43-101"). The Qualified Person has verified the information disclosed herein and are not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties that could be expected to affect the reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein.

ABOUT NEW PACIFIC

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with precious metal projects, including the flagship Silver Sand Project, the Silverstrike Project and the Carangas Project, all of which are located in Bolivia. The Company is focused on progressing the development of the Silver Sand Project, while growing its Mineral Resources through the exploration and acquisition of properties in the Americas.

For further information, please contact:
New Pacific Metals Corp.
Investor Relations
Phone: (604) 633-1368
U.S. & Canada toll-free: 1-877-631-0593
E-mail: info@newpacificmetals.com
www.newpacificmetals.com

To receive company news by e-mail, please register using New Pacific's website at www.newpacificmetals.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements or information. Such statements include, but are not limited to: statements regarding the anticipated timing, amount and completion of exploration, drilling, development, construction, and other activities or achievements of the Company; future economics of the Company's projects; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures; and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company.

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, risks relating to: global economic and social impact of COVID-19; fluctuating equity prices, bond prices, commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization, general economic conditions, foreign exchange risks, interest rate risk, foreign investment risk; loss of key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, environmental risks, operations and political conditions, the regulatory environment in Bolivia and Canada; risks associated with community relations and corporate social responsibility, and other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form and its other public filings.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information.

The forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates, assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates, assumptions, beliefs, expectations and options include, but are not limited to, those related to the Company's ability to carry on current and future operations, including: the duration and effects of COVID-19 on our operations and workforce; development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; the Company's ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the stabilization of the political climate in Bolivia; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain social license at its mineral properties; the availability and cost of inputs; the price and market for outputs; foreign exchange rates; taxation levels; the timely receipt of necessary approvals or permits, including the ratification and approval of the Mining Production Contract with COMIBOL by the Plurinational Legislative Assembly of Bolivia; the ability to meet current and future obligations; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Other than specifically required by applicable laws, the Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any such obligation to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE TO US INVESTORS

This news release, including the documents incorporated by reference herein, has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the securities laws in effect in Canada which differ from the requirements of United States securities laws. All mining terms used herein but not otherwise defined have the meanings set forth in NI 43-101.

Accordingly, information contained in this news release and the documents incorporated by reference herein containing descriptions of the Company's mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-pacific-provides-an-update-on-the-silver-sand-project-preliminary-economic-assessment-301478102.html

SOURCE New Pacific Metals Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/08/c7737.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Medal hopes for Canada's Homan, Morris dashed with extra end loss to Italy in mixed doubles curling

    Mixed doubles curling duo Rachel Homan and John Morris' hopes of a Canadian Olympic title defence ended in heartbreaking fashion on Monday in Beijing with an 8-7 extra end loss to Italy's Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner. In what has been a dramatic 24 hours for the duo from Ottawa, the pressure fell on Homan to make the final throw of the game with the button open and a chance to score and win it to advance to the semifinals from the round robin. Her throw nestled up against the Italians'

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Together for a shared future, apart

    BEIJING (AP) — The ever-present slogan that governs these Winter Olympics is meant to evoke the ideal of one world. In reality, it's two. Bus shelters, buildings and the walls that form the membrane of the Olympic bubble all exhort: “Together for a shared future." But the Chinese residents waiting in front of these hoardings, bundled up against the frigid temperatures, are solidly out of the loop. At the opening ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach declared that the mi

  • Clippers, Trail Blazers exchange 5 players in trade

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers traded Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, rookie Keon Johnson and a second-round pick in 2025. The trade, coming just less than a week before the NBA's trade deadline, moved the Trail Blazers under the luxury-tax threshold. Both teams are in danger of having to go through the play-in tournament to get to the playoffs. The Clippers have won two of their last three to even thei

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • Titans extend contracts for GM Robinson, coach Vrabel

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans wasted little time making sure general manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel stick around for years to come. Barely two weeks after their season ended, the Titans announced Tuesday contract extensions for both Robinson and Vrabel. Terms were not released. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement she has seen the team improve yearly with Robinson and Vrabel. “I know their singular goal is to deliver a championship for our fans," Stru

  • US-Canada women's Olympic hockey rivalry set to resume

    BEIJING (AP) — The last thing Cammi Granato and her U.S. women’s hockey teammates needed to see after a 10-hour bus ride through the Maritimes was arriving at their hotel and finding the Canadians staying at the same place. It was bad enough the two heated rivals had to confront each other on ice. In those early days — the late 1990s and 2000s — of what’s developed into one of the world’s fiercest rivalries, the two sides were ready to drop their gloves when and where ever. “We’d have like a fou

  • Canadian speedskater Weidemann wins Olympic bronze in women's 3,000

    BEIJING — Isabelle Weidemann crossed the finish line, and looked up at her time, bent over with exhaustion. She tugged off her hood, her face crumpling with emotion. Four years since she narrowly missed the podium in Pyeongchang, with countless monotonous turns of the oval in between, the hard work had paid off. The 26-year-old from Ottawa captured not only Canada's first medal of the Beijing Olympics, a bronze in long-track speedskating's 3,000 metres, but the first medal by a Canadian woman in

  • Canada's Olympic men's hockey team hits the ice in Beijing: 'A dream come true'

    BEIJING — Eric Staal didn't march in the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympics. Canada's star-studded team of NHLers skipped the pomp and circumstance 12 years ago, preferring to focus on final preparations ahead of that pressure-packed tournament on home soil. Staal probably thought the chance to partake in a procession of red-clad, selfie-taking athletes trailing the fluttering Maple Leaf had long passed him by. When the NHL backed out of the Beijing Games, however, the door once again sw

  • COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

    SYDNEY, Australia — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to re

  • Sadowski Synnott is 1st Kiwi Winter Olympics gold medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — The land of the long white cloud has its first gold medal in Winter Olympics history. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand threw down a thrilling run on her last trip down the Secret Garden Olympic Slopestyle course on Sunday to claim the gold medal for her island nation. “Greatest run of my life,” said the 20-year-old Sadowski Synnot, an Australian-born shredder with an American mother and a Kiwi father. They moved to Wanaka, on New Zealand’s South Island, when she was 6. New Zeal

  • 5 Interesting facts about Arsenal

    Are you a fan of Arsenal F.C.? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Another Olympic goal-fest for Canadian women's hockey team in 11-1 win over Finland

    BEIJING — A game touted to be a barometer turned into a blowout. Finland was expected to test Canada in the Olympic women's hockey tournament ahead of the latter's meeting with defending champion United States. But Canada's relentless speed and pressure, combined with Finns suddenly minus their head coach, produced an 11-1 win for the Canadians on Saturday in Beijing. Sarah Nurse earned her first career hat trick and Brianne Jenner also scored a trio of goals, with Sarah Fillier and Laura Stacey

  • Desbiens' 51 saves, Poulin scoring on penalty shot lifts Canada to 4-2 win over U.S.

    BEIJING — Ann-Renée Desbiens was of two minds about her workload in Canada's 4-2 win over the United States in Olympic women's hockey Tuesday. The Canadian goalie's 51 saves were more than the combined shots she faced in her first two starts in Beijing. "I love it, but not really," said the 27-year-old from La Malbaie, Que. "I enjoy it personally, but from a team perspective, that's not the kind of game you want to have too often. "It just showed that we can improve on things, get better during

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • Jaguars tweaking power structure after hiring Doug Pederson

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson won’t have the power Urban Meyer had with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team and its fans can only hope that's a good thing. Owner Shad Khan introduced Pederson as the Jaguars' coach on Saturday and said the team has applied to the NFL to hire an executive vice president, a person who would report directly to Khan and oversee Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. It’s a much different structure from what the Jaguars employed the last two years. Khan’s

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • EXPLAINER: Why India won't send diplomat to China Olympics

    NEW DELHI (AP) — India won’t be sending its top diplomat in Beijing to the Winter Olympics after the honor of carrying the Olympic torch went to a Chinese soldier wounded in a deadly border clash between the countries two years ago. What is this border dispute, and why has it riled up the Indian government? THE DIPLOMATIC BOYCOTT Until this week, India was considering having its top diplomat at its embassy in Beijing attend the games even as several countries like the U.S., Australia, Britain an

  • Canada's Isabelle Weidemann wins bronze in women's 3,000m speed skating at Beijing Games

    Isabelle Weidemann won bronze in the women's 3,000-metre event on Saturday.