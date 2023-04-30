Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.33

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will pay a dividend of $0.33 on the 15th of May. This means the annual payment is 5.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Pacific Premier Bancorp's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained.

Having paid out dividends for only 4 years, Pacific Premier Bancorp does not have much of a history being a dividend paying company. Diving into the company's earnings report, the payout ratio is set at 45%, which is a decent ratio of dividend payout to earnings, and may sustain future dividends if the company stays at its current trend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 2.2% over the next year. But assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the future payout ratio could be 57%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think would be feasible on an earnings basis.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Is Still Building Its Track Record

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. The annual payment during the last 4 years was $0.88 in 2019, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.32. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Pacific Premier Bancorp has been growing its earnings per share at 9.2% a year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Pacific Premier Bancorp has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

