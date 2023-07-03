Pacific & Orient Berhad's (KLSE:P&O) Shares May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Insurance industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 0.6x, Pacific & Orient Berhad (KLSE:P&O) looks to be giving off some sell signals with its 1.4x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has Pacific & Orient Berhad Performed Recently?

As an illustration, revenue has deteriorated at Pacific & Orient Berhad over the last year, which is not ideal at all. One possibility is that the P/S is high because investors think the company will still do enough to outperform the broader industry in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders may be quite nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Pacific & Orient Berhad would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 28% decrease to the company's top line. This means it has also seen a slide in revenue over the longer-term as revenue is down 21% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the industry is expected to grow by 5.1% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term revenue decline into perspective.

In light of this, it's alarming that Pacific & Orient Berhad's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent revenue trends is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From Pacific & Orient Berhad's P/S?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Pacific & Orient Berhad currently trades on a much higher than expected P/S since its recent revenues have been in decline over the medium-term. When we see revenue heading backwards and underperforming the industry forecasts, we feel the possibility of the share price declining is very real, bringing the P/S back into the realm of reasonability. Should recent medium-term revenue trends persist, it would pose a significant risk to existing shareholders' investments and prospective investors will have a hard time accepting the current value of the stock.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 2 warning signs for Pacific & Orient Berhad (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

