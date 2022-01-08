1 presumed dead in Washington state flooding as Pacific Northwest deluge closes major highways

Nearly a week of rain and snow in the Pacific Northwest has shut down highways, prompted evacuations and is now being blamed for the suspected death of a Washington state man.

The 72 year-old man and his car were likely swept away in floodwaters Friday morning, according to Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office. The vehicle has not yet been found.

The flooding comes as a storm on Friday continued to deluge the Pacific Northwest and snow buried a critical highway in nearly 40 avalanches.

Between Seattle and Spokane, the major route across Washington’s Cascades was closed Thursday due to avalanche danger, heavy snow and low visibility. That section of road, I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass, remained closed Friday.

"Closed means closed … please don’t pass road closure signs," a Washington State Department of Transportation account tweeted Friday in reference to a picture of a semi truck buried in snow at White Pass, another closed section of road.

Four mountain passes connecting the east and west portions of the state are expected to remain closed into the weekend.

Closed means closed… please don’t pass road closure signs. They are there for a reason. https://t.co/wUNv7geB3m — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 8, 2022

In southwestern Washington, a 20-mile stretch of Interstate 5 was closed in both directions due to flooding from the Chehalis River. All lanes in that area reopened Friday afternoon.

Residents living in the Skokomish Valley area of Mason County, Washington, were under an evacuation order due to rising water and "imminent flooding," the county said in a news release, CNN reported.

A sign warns drivers of a section of Interstate 5 that is closed ahead due to rising flood water from the Chehalis River, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, near Rochester, Wash. Rain and snow continued to fall across the Pacific Northwest Friday, causing flooding and concerns about avalanche danger in the mountains.

According to the National Weather Service office in Seattle, several cities in Washington broke rainfall records Thursday, which likely triggered flooding, CNN said.

On Friday, parts of downtown Issaquah, Washington, were closed after Issaquah Creek sent water over the roads. At least one apartment building was evacuated after the creek spilled over its banks and into the parking lot under the complex.

A person stands in floodwaters as they help a truck towing a food trailer turn around due to high water over a street near NE Kresky Ave. in Centralia, Wash., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The latest storm to hit the Pacific Northwest brought flood warnings, the shutdown of a major mountain pass, school closures and icy roads Thursday.

Dozens of watches and warnings were in effect in Washington and Oregon, including a flood warning for the northern Oregon Coast following huge amounts of rainfall.

"We are now experiencing one of the most active weather periods in a while," Seattle-based meteorologist Cliff Mass wrote on the Seattle Weather Blog Friday afternoon.

Southwest Washington experienced its worst flooding in a decade and some rivers crested at more than 18 feet late Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

The National Weather Service said Hoquiam, Washington, received 5.78 inches of rain Thursday – the city's wettest day ever recorded. Other areas saw nearly half the rain they’d expect to see for the month of January in one day, according to the weather service.

Forecasters say the rains should subside over the weekend.

