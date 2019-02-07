Pacific FC signs Canadian international winger Ben Fisk to CPL roster

Pacific FC has added Canadian international winger Ben Fisk to its Canadian Premier League roster.

The Victoria team also signed forward Jose Hernandez and midfielder Victor Blasco.

"We are delighted to have secured three dynamic attacking players," said club CEO Rob Friend, a former Canadian international in his own right. "Ben Fisk brings a wealth of experience and he’s coming into the prime of his career. Jose Hernandez is one of the top young strikers in Canada, and Victor Blasco has the potential to be one of the most exciting midfielders in the league."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Fisk, 26, was most recently with Ireland's Derry City FC. He has also played for FC Edmonton, Deportivo La Coruna and Coruxo FC in Spain, the Charleston Battery, and the Vancouver Whitecaps under-23 side.

Hernandez, 18, comes from the Whitecaps FC residency program in 2016. The Edmonton native is a Canadian under-17 international.

Spain's Blasco attended Vancouver Island University in 2014 and played for Whitecaps 2 in the USL.

The signings bring the Pacific FC roster to 10.

---

Hamilton's Forge FC has signed Canadian midfielder Giuliano Frano.

The 25-year-old is a two-time League 1 Ontario Best XI member and all-star with Sigma FC, where he played under Forge FC coach Bobby Smyrniotis.

The native of Mississauga, Ont., split the previous two seasons with the USL's Seattle Sounders FC 2 and Whitecaps FC 2.

Frano played two years at Boston College and two at the University of Montevallo in Alabama. He has represented Canada at the under-23 level.

The CPL kicks off its inaugural season April 27.

The Canadian Press