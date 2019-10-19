Pacific FC parts ways with head coach Michael Silberbauer ahead of season finale

VICTORIA — Pacific FC has parted ways with head coach Michael Silberbauer.

Assistant coach James Merriman will serve as interim head coach Saturday when the Canadian Premier League side closes out the regular season at Westhills Stadium in Langford.

"Like any business, soccer is a results-based business. We felt we weren't getting the results on the pitch that our fans deserve," Pacific CEO Rob Friend said. "As an ownership group we decided to make the coaching change now, rather than wait until the off-season."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Under Silberbauer, Pacific FC had combined for a 7-13-7 record in spring and fall season play.

The former Danish international, who played alongside Pacific FC president Josh Simpson at Swiss club BSC Young Boys, was in his first stint as head coach. He previously had been an assistant coach with FC Luzern and FC Biel-Bienne in Switzerland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2019.

The Canadian Press