Pacific FC captain Josh Heard returns, set to make 100th appearance for CPL club

Captain Josh Heard is returning to Pacific FC for the club’s sixth season in the Canadian Premier League.

The attacking midfielder, who succeeded Jamar Dixon as the Tridents skipper last year, is set to play his 100th match for Pacific this year.

"Josh is incredibly hungry and driven on a personal level to attack the new season ahead,” Pacific coach James Merriman said in a statement. “We know he leads by example with his heart on his sleeve and he’s grown into a mature professional.”

Born in Wales and raised in Victoria, Heard, made 30 appearances last season with five goals.

Heard played collegiate soccer at the University of Washington before being selected in the fifth round (71st overall) of the 2016 MLS draft by the Vancouver Whitecaps. Rather than join the Whitecaps, he signed first with the United Soccer League's Bethlehem Steel and then the Real Monarchs in Salt Lake City. He was then loaned to Austrian third-tier side Pinzgau Saalfelden.

Since returning to Vancouver Island in 2020, Heard has scored 19 goals for Pacific.

---

FIFA LIST: Canada has 17 referees on FIFA's 2024 list of international match officials, up one from last year.

The newcomers are referee Filip Dujic, from Ontario, and assistant referee Gerard-Kader Lebuis, from Quebec.

Carol Anne Chenard, Canada's longest-tenured match official, has retired after 17 years on the FIFA list.

"Since 2006, Carol Anne has represented Canada Soccer on the FIFA list and has paved the way for women's refereeing, not only in Canada, but throughout the world,” Isaac Raymond, Canada Soccer referee department manager, said in a statement. "Her professionalism, integrity, and bravery, as she navigated challenges both on and off the field, have been an inspiration to all those who have had the pleasure of coming into contact with her. Congratulations on an amazing international career."

Marie-Soleil Beaudoin becomes the most-tenured Canadian official on the FIFA list, appointed in 2014.

Myriam Marcotte (appointed in 2019) and Carly Shaw-Maclaren (2022) remain on the list as referees, while Drew Fisher (2015) and Pierre-Luc Lauziere (2021) are on the list as both video match officials and referees.

Assistant referees Marie-Han Gagnon Chretien (2015), Chantal Boudreau (2015), Melissa Snedden (2018), Stefan Tanaka-Freundt (2021), Micheal Barwegen (2018), Stephanie Fortin (2019), Lyes Arfa (2021), Gabrielle Lemieux (2021) and Chris Wattam (2018) all returns to the FIFA list.

Chris Grabas (2018) is the sole referee on the list appointed as a futsal referee.

--

REVS PART WAY WITH "KEEPER: The New England Revolution have bought out the contract of goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.

The 34-year-old Czech international signed with the MLS team in August but did not make an appearance for the club. His salary was listed as US$436,944 by the MLS Players Association.

The move comes just three days after New England announced the signing of goalkeeper Henrich Ravas from Poland's Widzew Łodz to a contract through the 2026 season with a club option for 2027. New England also has goalkeepers Earl Edwards Jr. and Jacob Jackson on its roster.

Djordje Petrovic, who started 22 games in the Revs' goal last season, signed with England's Chelsea in August. The 24 year-old Serbian international started for the Blues in their Carabao Cup semifinal with Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

Vaclik, who originally signed a contract through the 2024 season with a club option for 2025, arrived with 16 years of pro experience in Europe.

He came from Huddersfield Town in England's second-tier Championship. Prior to that, he played for Sevilla in Spain, Olympiacos in Greece, and FC Basel in Switzerland, among other clubs.

He was named Czech Footballer of the year in 2018.

New England’s MLS home opener is March 3 against Toronto.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2024

The Canadian Press