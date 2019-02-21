Pacific FC adds veteran Canadian international Marcel de Jong to its CPL roster

Pacific FC has added veteran Canadian international Marcel de Jong to its Canadian Premier League roster.

The 32-year-old fullback, who can play in the midfield, spent the last three years with the Vancouver Whitecaps. He also has had stints with Sporting Kansas City and the Ottawa Fury in North America, Helmond Sport and Roda JC in the Netherlands and FC Augsburg in Germany.

"Marcel’s qualities speak for themselves, he is one of the best left backs in Canada and we are excited he has agreed to join our club," Michael Silberbauer, coach of the Victoria-based team, said in a statement. "Marcel is a true professional and his experience and leadership will help move other players forward as well.

De Jong has won 56 senior caps for Canada. Born in Newmarket, Ont., De Jong holds dual citizenship with Canada and the Netherlands.

CAVALRY FC SIGN LONDON LEFT BACK

Calgary's Cavalry FC has signed English left back Nathan Mavila.

The 23-year-old stated with the Wycombe Wanderers academy before joining West Ham, moving up the ranks to the Hammers' under-23 team.

Mavila then moved to Leyton Orient, playing most recently for Dulwich Hamlet FC.

"Nathan is an exciting young talent with pedigree that has lightening pace and a terrific left foot," Cavalry FC coach and GM Tommy Wheeldon Jr., said in a statement. "He fit the profile of the modern-day left back we were looking for and another exciting young import who has his best years ahead of him."

FC EDMONTON ADDS ACADEMY PRODUCTS

FC Edmonton has signed forward David Doe and wingers Prince Amanda and Marcus Velado-Tsegaye.

Doe, 19, joined Edmonton late in the 2017 North American Soccer League season.

Doe, who moved to Edmonton at the age of 10 from Liberia, spent the 2018 season playing for the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology of the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference, leading the Ooks with 22 points in 10 matches.

Amanda, 17, signs his first pro contract after joining the Edmonton academy in 2015. Born in Tanzania, he moved to Edmonton seven years ago.

Velado-Tsegaye, 17, is also signing his first professional deal. The Edmonton native played his youth football with Xtreme FC, Edmonton Drillers and Edmonton Victoria, before joining the FC Edmonton academy in 2016.

The Canadian Press