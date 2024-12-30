Pacific faces San Diego after Ralph's 20-point game

Pacific Tigers (5-10, 0-1 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (3-10)

San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toreros -1.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific visits San Diego after Elias Ralph scored 20 points in Pacific's 70-60 loss to the Saint Mary's Gaels.

The Toreros have gone 3-6 at home. San Diego is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Tigers have gone 0-1 against WCC opponents. Pacific ranks ninth in the WCC with 14.5 assists per game led by Lamar Washington averaging 6.7.

San Diego's average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Pacific allows. Pacific averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than San Diego allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kjay Bradley Jr. is averaging 15.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Toreros.

Ralph is averaging 17.5 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 67.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press