Pacific Division opponents meet when Oilers host the Sharks

San Jose Sharks (19-52-9, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-25-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers play the San Jose Sharks in a matchup of Pacific Division teams.

Edmonton is 48-25-6 overall and 17-8-0 against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have committed 314 total penalties (4.0 per game) to rank 10th in NHL play.

San Jose is 19-52-9 overall with a 7-14-3 record in Pacific Division games. The Sharks have an 11-27-4 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Monday's game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Oilers won 5-0 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has scored 31 goals with 99 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Fabian Zetterlund has 22 goals and 20 assists for the Sharks. Mikael Granlund has two goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, four penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Connor McDavid: day to day (lower body).

Sharks: Alexander Barabanov: out (lower body), Ty Emberson: out for season (lower body), Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Filip Zadina: day to day (lower-body), Vitek Vanecek: out for season (lower body), Logan Couture: out for season (groin).

