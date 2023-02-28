Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights host the Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes (39-11-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (35-18-6, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes take on the top-ranked team in the Pacific Division, the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas is 35-18-6 overall and 18-13-1 in home games. The Golden Knights have a +26 scoring differential, with 189 total goals scored and 163 allowed.

Carolina has gone 18-4-6 on the road and 39-11-8 overall. The Hurricanes are 14-2-0 when scoring a power-play goal.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson has 12 goals and 38 assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has scored five goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

Sebastian Aho has 25 goals and 28 assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has scored six goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-1-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Laurent Brossoit: out (lower body), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Mark Stone: out (back), Logan Thompson: out (lower body), Nicolas Roy: out (lower body).

Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press