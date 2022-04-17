Pacific County man is killed after losing control of vehicle in hailstorm

A 43-year-old Raymond man was killed Friday afternoon after he lost control of his vehicle in a hailstorm and crashed into a tree, according to Washington State Patrol.

William A. Villanueva died at the scene.

About 1:45 p.m. Friday, the driver was headed west on state Route 6, approaching Lewis County.

Troopers say he was passing a vehicle in a passing zone when it began to hail.

He then lost control of his Subaru Impreza, drove off the road and hit a tree, according to State Patrol.