Pacific Blue Cross® supports Mental Health Week by offering British Columbians free access to mental health program Stronger Minds by BEACON®

The digital program offers free guidance from leading team of psychologists, to support the emotional wellbeing of British Columbians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BURNABY, BC, May 4, 2020 /CNW/ - To support mental wellbeing through the COVID-19 crisis, Pacific Blue Cross® has joined as a sponsor of Stronger Minds by BEACON® – a free digital program available for all Canadians. Pacific Blue Cross, BC's leading health benefits provider, is dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of British Columbians. This resource is a supplement to the suite of health and wellness offerings provided by Pacific Blue Cross including their employee & family assistance program.

In addition to expert guidance from the BEACON team of clinical psychologists, Stronger Minds presents personal perspectives from beloved Canadian Olympic rower Silken Laumann, TSN sports commentator Michael Landsberg, as well as physical well-being guidance from GoodLife Fitness.

"Our investment in the Stronger Minds by BEACON program coincides with Canadian Mental Health Week, which starts today. This year's theme is social connection—something we're all struggling with to some degree during the pandemic," said John Crawford, President & CEO, Pacific Blue Cross. "We know this is a challenging time and encourage all British Columbians who need support with their mental health to access the resources that are available, including those we've posted on our COVID-19 Resource Centre at www.pac.bluecross.ca/covid19."

"With our team of clinical psychologists, along with trusted national health and wellness advocates, our organization is dedicated to helping people strengthen their resiliency and manage through unique emotional challenges stirred by the pandemic crisis," says Sam Duboc, Chair and CEO of MindBeacon Group. "Canada is in this together, and we're wholeheartedly committed to helping Canadians protect their mental wellbeing so they can successfully face every day as it comes."

"It's been a rollercoaster of emotions through this pandemic crisis. I've had moments of hope and sadness. I've really had to work on my fears and worry for the people in my life and for the world," says Silken Laumann, mental health advocate. "I hope through my contribution to Stronger Minds by BEACON, my perspectives on coping through these difficulties will help people across Canada cope better too."

Through the BEACON digital platform, Stronger Minds offers resources focused on resilience building, videos, and quick reads from mental health experts. The program provides participants the opportunity to engage as much or as little as they wish to access guidance that addresses their challenges; however, unlike one-to-one therapy, there is no clinical assessment required to participate.

Topics covered continuously evolve based on participants' requests and include overcoming worry, isolation, and parenting. Stronger Minds will be offered indefinitely, in recognition that this crisis has an uncertain timeline.

Information on Stronger Minds by BEACON is available at mindbeacon.com/strongerminds

About Pacific Blue Cross

Pacific Blue Cross is a Health Benefits Society and British Columbia's number one health benefits provider. Based in Burnaby, BC, the not-for-profit organization provides health, dental, life, disability and travel coverage for 1 in 3 British Columbians through group benefits and individual plans. As part of its mission to improve health and wellbeing in BC, Pacific Blue Cross proactively supports charitable organizations across the province working to improve health outcomes.

About MindBeacon Group

The MindBeacon Group of companies is dedicated to helping Canadians improve their mental well-being to live their best lives. MindBeacon provides evidence-based therapy that is affordable and easy-to-access through BEACON™, the guided digital therapy service (iCBT) which has helped thousands of Canadians struggling with depression, anxiety, insomnia and posttraumatic stress injury (PTSI/PTSD). MindBeacon provides in-person and video therapy through CBT Associates, a leading psychology clinic network.

