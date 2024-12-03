Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Pacers vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Indiana Pacers play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena

The Indiana Pacers are spending $19,251,836 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $27,482,889 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday December 3, 2024

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana

Home Radio: N/A

Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

