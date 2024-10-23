Pacers vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Indiana Pacers play against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena

The Indiana Pacers have not won any games while the Detroit Pistons have not won any games

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 23, 2024

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit

Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana

Home Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Pacers vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest