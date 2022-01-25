Pacers vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (17-30) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (28-28) at Smoothie King Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday January 24, 2022

Indiana Pacers 0, New Orleans Pelicans 0 (8:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers starters:

— Chris Duarte

— Caris LeVert

— Justin Holiday

— Torrey Craig

— Goga Bitadze – 8:06 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Pelicans held a moment of silence pregame for longtime statistician Gayle Letulle who passed away last week. pic.twitter.com/hDswvxcW1y – 8:04 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Garrett Temple is starting in place of Brandon Ingram vs. Pacers – 7:45 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters tonight:

Devonte’ Graham

Josh Hart

Garrett Temple

Herb Jones

Jonas Valanciunas – 7:43 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Pelicans starters:

Devonte’ Graham

Josh Hart

Garrett Temple

Herb Jones

Jonas Valanciunas – 7:43 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury Report for tonight’s game:

Caris LeVert – Available (sore right calf)

Malcolm Brogdon – Out (right Achilles)

Domantas Sabonis – Out (left ankle sprain)

Myles Turner – Out (left foot)

T.J. McConnell – Out (health and safety protocols)

T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/bzvC892VBj – 7:07 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Skills and drills with Torrey Craig and Domantas Sabonis. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/3zqh3YWhT8 – 7:04 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Trey Murphy (health & safety protocols) is out tonight vs Indiana, per the Pelicans. – 6:58 PM

New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR

Trey Murphy III (health & safety protocols) is out for tonight’s game. – 6:55 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Indiana’s Rick Carlisle extensively complimented #Pelicans point guard Jose Alvarado in pregame: “He’s going to be up into you (defensively) the entire game. He’s going to have boundless energy, attack you… If you’re a coach, you can’t help but like (him). He’s a fighter.” – 6:39 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Caris LeVert (sore right calf) is available for tonight’s game, per head coach Rick Carlisle. – 6:35 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Caris LeVert (right calf) is IN tonight for the #Pacers. – 6:34 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

“To my knowledge yes,” Rick Carlisle says when asked if Caris LeVert will play tonight. Sounds like he’s back in the lineup. – 6:34 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Devonte’ Graham (left ankle soreness) is available for tonight’s game vs. Indiana – 6:31 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

The Pelicans will be without Brandon Ingram, Kira Lewis, Didi Louzada, and Zion Williamson tonight again the Pacers. Head coach Willie Green said everyone has to step up for New Orleans to get a win tonight. They are 1-8 without Ingram this season. – 6:26 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Caris LeVert is questionable with a sore right calf. We’ll find out shortly from Rick Carlisle if he’s in or out tonight against the Pelicans. He’s missed the past two games. #Pacers – 6:20 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Pelicans recall Didi Louzada, Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy III from @GleagueSquadron

nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 5:03 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers have upgraded Matisse Thybulle (shoulder sprain) to questionable to play tomorrow vs. New Orleans. Seth Curry (ankle), Danny Green (hip) and Shake Milton (back) are still listed as out. – 4:58 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

🔑🔑🔑 (via @Jim Eichenhofer)

▪️ Pelicans must generate offense without top scorer Ingram

▪️ NOP 10 steals in win at NYK, held Knicks to 38% shooting

▪️ Both benches forced to adjust amid key injury absences

#WBD | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/3ovE8eyk7F – 4:55 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Matisse Thybulle has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. #Pelicans

Seth Curry, Danny Green, Shake Milton all remain out #Sixers – 4:41 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Audio: Talking Dukies in the NBA — Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, Tyus Jones, Cam Reddish & more — w/ @TheDevilsDen @RaulClement1 & @dustin_shoe apple.co/3Au4ea2 – 4:27 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers sign Lance Stephenson to another 10-day contract indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 2:37 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Goga Bitadze said he’d “do it again,” when I asked him about headbutting Gary Payton II. But underneath that stubbornness is a great deal of gratitude.

“Back at home, it was not fun at all. There was a lot of criminals and mafia in the streets.” #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 2:19 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

On today’s podcast, T-Bob Hebert joins @dsallerson to talk about Star Wars Night 🌌

Full episode: https://t.co/lULKVvdnoS

#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/5KuT8qJ7V4 – 2:08 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“That was a good nightcap to explain how the night went.”

Devin Booker on missed windmill at end of 5-of-23 night in #Suns win.

He then hugged Duane Washington, father of #Pacers Duane Washington Jr.

“Been watching him since he was 8 yrs old.”

Washington Sr. from Grand Rapids pic.twitter.com/pHWccGHfy8 – 2:01 PM