Pacers vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Indiana Pacers play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center
The Indiana Pacers are spending $9,681,926 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $13,273,565 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday January 6, 2025
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: YES
Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana
Home Radio: WFAN
Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Pacers vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest