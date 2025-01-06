Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Pacers vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Indiana Pacers play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center

The Indiana Pacers are spending $9,681,926 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $13,273,565 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday January 6, 2025

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: YES

Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana

Home Radio: WFAN

Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

