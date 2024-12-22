Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Pacers vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

.

The Indiana Pacers play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

The Indiana Pacers are spending $13,411,757 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $13,400,021 per win

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday December 22, 2024

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBCSCA

Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana

Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Pacers vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest