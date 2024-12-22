Pacers vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Indiana Pacers play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center
The Indiana Pacers are spending $13,411,757 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $13,400,021 per win
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday December 22, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSCA
Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana
Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Pacers vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest