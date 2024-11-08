Pacers vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Indiana Pacers play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center
The Indiana Pacers are spending $42,811,339 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $54,853,850 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday November 8, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Charlotte
Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana
Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Pacers vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest