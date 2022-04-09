Pacers trying to move Malcolm Brogdon?

Sources say that the Pacers have also left numerous rival teams with the impression that they will be trying to move Malcolm Brogdon this offseason when Brogdon is finally eligible again to be dealt. League rules precluded Brogdon from being moved this season after a two-year, $45 million extension he received in October took the overall value of Brogdon’s contract to nearly $90 million over four years.

Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Rick Carlisle forcefully shot down suggestions he wants to move to the front office, but there is still much to be settled with the Pacers before next season.

Haliburton, Brogdon, Turner … we get into it all in the latest This Week In Basketball column: marcstein.substack.com/p/indiana-intr… – 12:28 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Malcolm Brogdon and Jalen Smith are out for Indiana today. Goga Bitadze is a gametime decision. – 11:52 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle says Jalen Smith and Malcolm Brogdon are out. Goga Bitadze is a game time decision. Nate Hinton is on a van back to Indiana after testing positive. He’s in health and safety protocols. – 11:51 AM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Jalen Smith and Malcolm Brogdon are OUT tonight for the Pacers today, Rick Carlisle says. Goga Bitadze is a game-time decision. – 11:50 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Goga Bitadze (right foot) is a game-time decision. Malcolm Brogdon (lower back) and Jalen Smith (left groin) are OUT, per source. #Pacers – 11:38 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers injury report: Goga Bitadze (right foot), Jalen Smith (left groin) and Malcolm Brogdon (lower back) are questionable to play tomorrow against the #Sixers.

Chris Duarte, Nate Hinton (COVID-19 protocols), Ricky Rubio, Myles Turner and T.J. Warren are OUT. – 8:17 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers list Jalen Smith as questionable to play against Philadelphia tomorrow with a sore groin. Goga Bitadze (sore foot) and Malcolm Brogdon (sore back) remain questionable while the usual cast reamains out for Indiana.

Just two games remain. – 6:03 PM

Story continues

More on this storyline

Michael Scotto: This offseason, Malcolm Brogdon can be traded. He’s owed $67.6 million over the next three seasons, according to our HoopsHype salaries page. Several executives believe Indiana will certainly be open to trading him this offseason as the Pacers look to build around their young backcourt core of Tyrese Haliburton and Chris Duarte. Some executives believed his contract extension and being under team control for three seasons looking ahead makes him more appealing. Others were scared off and a little bit on the fence due to his injury history. -via HoopsHype / March 31, 2022

Michael Scotto: One executive specifically mentioned that Indiana traded their best player in Domantas Sabonis for a younger player in Tyrese Haliburton, who plays the same position as Brogdon. To him and other executives on a broader scale, it signaled a change in the direction for the franchise and that Brogdon could be more expendable. These executives certainly think that teams are going to be after him to try and get an upgrade at point guard and that Indiana would certainly be willing to listen. -via HoopsHype / March 31, 2022

The individuals around the league I’ve talked to think, for the most part, that contract extension is more of a detriment even though it’s an understood cost. In the middle of next year, he’s going to turn 30. He’s had an injury history dating all the way back to the University of Virginia. Long story short, I think they’ll absolutely gauge the market on Brogdon. I would not be surprised if he’s moved, and they can get value and open up cap space for them because he’s the highest-paid player on the team. -via HoopsHype / March 31, 2022