Pacers would trade Buddy Hield, Myles Turner for both of Lakers’ unprotected first-round picks
Zach Lowe: “The one I’ve said I would sleep over if I were a Buss or Mr. Pelinka is trading both picks to the Pacers for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. My best intel right now is if the Lakers called Indiana right now and said ‘Both picks unprotected,’ the Pacers would do that deal, would probably do that deal.”
Source: ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
https://twitter.com/buddyhield/status/1575900972986925057
https://twitter.com/buddyhield/status/1575555331018850304
https://twitter.com/buddyhield/status/1575226393100951552
https://twitter.com/buddyhield/status/1575173187247124480