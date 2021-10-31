Pacers take on the Spurs on 4-game slide

San Antonio Spurs (2-4, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (1-6, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana aims to end its four-game slide when the Pacers play San Antonio.

Indiana went 34-38 overall with a 13-23 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Pacers averaged 115.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 115.3 last season.

San Antonio went 33-39 overall a season ago while going 19-17 on the road. The Spurs averaged 111.1 points per game last season, 17.4 from the free throw line and 29.7 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Pacers: Kelan Martin: day to day (hamstring), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (hamstring), T.J. Warren: out (foot), Isaiah Jackson: out (knee).

Spurs: Doug McDermott: out (right knee), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press