Pacers send Edmond Sumner to Brooklyn

Adrian Wojnarowski: Indiana is trading Edmund Sumner and a 2025 second-round pick via Miami to the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

I can confirm @Adrian Wojnarowski’s report that the Nets are acquiring Edmond Sumner and a 2025 second round pick (via the Heat) from the Pacers. The Nets will waive Sumner, who tore his Achilles this summer. – 8:35 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Brad Wanamaker could compete for the Pacers final roster as a third point guard option. Has showed off some decent skills in his prior stops.

You have to feel for Edmond Sumner getting traded. Injuries have just been awful for his career. – 8:32 PM

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes

Edmond Sumner won’t be the first player to tear their Achilles and then be waived. Mario Chalmers, Chris Clemons, and Xavier Henry are just a few of the players to suffer a similar fate. – 8:30 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Injury report for Pacers-Knicks tomorrow features no surprises for the Pacers. TJ Warren (Fractured Left Navicular), Caris LeVert (Sore Lower Back), and Edmond Sumner (Torn Left Achilles Tendon) are out. Nobody else is listed. I expect Rick Carlisle will play a lot of guys. – 6:09 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

The first Pacers injury report of the season looks as expected.

Caris LeVert, T.J. Warren and Edmond Sumner all out Tuesday at NY. Mitchell Robinson won’t play for the Knicks. – 5:35 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Nets will waive Sumner, who is out for the season with a knee injury, source tells ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / October 5, 2021