Pacers likely trading Malcolm Brogdon?

Marc Stein on the Pacers: They’ve definitely left the impression around the league that they’re going to trade Brogdon. I think that’s very likely

Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

More on this storyline

The Pacers are building around Tyrese Haliburton, but rival teams expect them to be open to trade conversations around Malcolm Brogdon and Buddy Hield this offseason. Hield has two years and $40.4 million remaining on his deal while Brogdon has three years and nearly $68 million. If Indiana wants to shed future salary, could it view the Lakers and Westbrook’s expiring deal as a match? -via The Athletic / April 11, 2022

Sources say that the Pacers have also left numerous rival teams with the impression that they will be trying to move Malcolm Brogdon this offseason when Brogdon is finally eligible again to be dealt. League rules precluded Brogdon from being moved this season after a two-year, $45 million extension he received in October took the overall value of Brogdon’s contract to nearly $90 million over four years. -via marcstein.substack.com / April 9, 2022

Michael Scotto: This offseason, Malcolm Brogdon can be traded. He’s owed $67.6 million over the next three seasons, according to our HoopsHype salaries page. Several executives believe Indiana will certainly be open to trading him this offseason as the Pacers look to build around their young backcourt core of Tyrese Haliburton and Chris Duarte. Some executives believed his contract extension and being under team control for three seasons looking ahead makes him more appealing. Others were scared off and a little bit on the fence due to his injury history. -via HoopsHype / March 31, 2022