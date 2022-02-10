Pacers likely trading Jalen Smith?

Jake Fischer: Jalen Smith is unlikely to remain in Indiana, sources said. Pacers are receiving significant interest in the young forward.

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Jalen Smith is unlikely to remain in Indiana, sources said. Pacers are receiving significant interest in the young forward. – 2:50 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Jalen Smith was just getting up shots after morning shootaround at #Suns practice facility.

Then the following happened:

https://t.co/ENy3s5VVoH via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/Me1bJGUjAX – 2:49 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Okay, so if the Suns absorbed Aaron Holiday into that injury exception for Dario Saric, and all they’ve given up for Torrey Craig is Jalen Smith and a second-rounder…. – 2:42 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

At the very least, Jalen Smith will never have to hear @Espo sing to him again 😂 pic.twitter.com/yuKQNm2ioB – 2:21 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

I hope Jalen Smith gets his opportunity in Indy. He’s a good kid who wasn’t ready to contribute on a contender right away, but he was often playing at the wrong position and clearly showed potential. Wish Stix nothing but the best (which is as a 5) – 2:02 PM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

Between getting Haliburton and a free look at a great redraft candidate in Jalen Smith, Indiana are doing this losing thing properly. – 2:02 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

That’s all it took for Jalen Smith? – 2:00 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Jalen Smith in for Bridges, moves Johnson to the 3. #Suns – 8:31 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Pacers are finalizing a trade to send F Torrey Craig to the Suns for Jalen Smith and a future second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 10, 2022

Among the teams that have called Phoenix about Jalen Smith — according to multiple sources the list is pretty long — the Spurs have shown interest. The Suns, meanwhile, have interest in Thaddeus Young who is just chilling on the Spurs’ bench. -via Action Network / February 10, 2022

The Suns and Spurs had previous discussions centered around Jalen Smith, Dario Saric and second-round draft pick compensation for Young, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / February 8, 2022