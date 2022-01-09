Pacers keeping Lance Stephenson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HoopsHype
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Marc Stein: The Pacers are expected to keep Lance Stephenson for the rest of the season, league sources say, thanks to his very strong play in this third Indiana stint that has won admiration from Pacers coach Rick Carlisle. Stephenson has one day left on his initial Indiana hardship deal.
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pacers are expected to keep Lance Stephenson for the rest of the season, league sources say, thanks to his very strong play in this third Indiana stint that has won admiration from Pacers coach Rick Carlisle.
Stephenson has one day left on his initial Indiana hardship deal. – 12:00 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Sabonis’ 42-point outburst was the highest point total by a Lithuanian player, and was a direct result of Lance Stephenson, who assisted on 10 of his FGs.
“He’s a very smart player, knows how to play and we love having him here,” Sabonis said.
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/stephenson-c…11:57 AM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA
NBA’s best from January 8:
– Giannis: 43 pts, 12 reb, 2 blk
– D. Sabonis: 42 pts, 6 reb, 18-22 fg
– D. Mitchell: 36 pts, 2 reb, 9 ast
– T. Herro: 33 pts, 5 reb, 3 stl
– J. Jackson Jr: 26 pts, 8 reb, +31
– J. Brown: 22 pts, 11 reb, 11 ast
– L. Stephenson: 16 pts, 14 ast, 4 stl – 11:06 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Sabonis score career-high 42, Stephenson dish out 14 assists, Pacers beat Jazz nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/09/wat…8:00 AM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
On Lance Stephenson and Domas Sabonis reunited and pairing so well together, Lance’s joy for the game and spirit that has awakened this team and the fan base:
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/stephenson-c…1:41 AM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
“Imma keep rockin with these. These are my Like Mikes right now.”
— Lance Stephenson on his “Born Ready” AND1 Tai Chi PEs. pic.twitter.com/HYiTuSmx3310:20 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Pacers opened up a roster spot by waiving Kelan Martin. Really feels like that spot should go to Lance Stephenson. He’s played great on this 10-Day. – 10:09 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson, Domantas Sabonis notch career-highs in #Pacers‘ win over Jazz indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar9:48 PM

Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
One reason @Lance Stephenson is so valuable for the @Indiana Pacers now it is that Carlisle is so laid-back. He’s a better coach for an emotional team than a laid-back team and Stephenson brings an emotional and macho element that was desperately needed. – 9:42 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle: “Tremendous effort by our guys. … Sabonis was spectacular. Stephenson was tremendous. … Lance has given us a different vibe as a team. The spark he provides, the personality. … There’s a change in our team.” #Pacers9:39 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
“Sabonis was spectacular. Stephenson was tremendous,” Carlisle says postgame.
“Lance has given us a different vibe as a team,” he adds. – 9:38 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Final: #Pacers 125, Jazz 113
Indiana snaps a six-game losing streak.
Domantas Sabonis with a career-high 42 points and six rebounds. Lance Stephenson with 16 points and a career-high 14 assists off the bench. – 9:27 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz lose 125-113 to the Pacers; 0-2 vs. Indiana this season. Indiana snaps a 6-game losing streak.
Sabonis: 42 points on 18-22 FG.
Stephenson: 16 points, 14 ast.
Mitchell: 36 points, 9 ast.
Bogdanovic: 21 points, 6 rebs.
Detroit next on Monday. – 9:24 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers end their losing streak and beat the Jazz 125-113. They sweep Utah this season. Huge nights from Lance Stephenson (16 points, 6 rebounds, 14 assists) and Domantas Sabonis (42 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists) made is possible. Career nights all around. Pacers are now 15-25. – 9:23 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Sabonis scores a career-high 42pts, Stephenson with 16pts and career-high 14asts as the Pacers beat the Jazz 125-113 to end a six-game losing streak.
Strong finish too. Pacers scored 35pts in the 4th.
Up next: at Celtics on Mon. – 9:23 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson just tied his career-high in assists with 13. Sabonis had a new career-high with 39 points. #Pacers9:14 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Lance Stephenson has 12 assists, one shy of his career high from 2015. This is his first game with more than 10 assists since that game as well. Crushing it in the setup game tonight. – 9:10 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Lance no look pass to Domas to get Sabonis to 35 points. Stephenson has 9 assists tonight and his effectiveness with pocket passes on post entries has been a huge and obvious positive compared to the Pacers of 2021. Pacers up 6 with 6:50 to go. – 9:03 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
OOOOOOHWEEEEEEE!
Lol Lance Stephenson just threw a DIME to Domantas Sabonis for a dunk. #Pacers lead 101-95 with 6:50 left. – 9:03 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 3Q: #Pacers 90, Jazz 86
Domantas Sabonis has 30 pts and 5 rbs.
Lance Stephenson with 16 pts, 7 asts and just 1 TO. – 8:48 PM

Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Stephenson is the Pacers’ cool-headed quarterback, just as you predicted he would be 10 years ago. – 8:47 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I would like to congratulate Lance Stephenson for climbing atop my favorite active NBA player list. – 8:45 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Halftime: #Pacers 61, Jazz 52
Domantas Sabonis 24 points , Duane Washington Jr. 9, Lance Stephenson 9, Myles Turner 8. I’d call that balance.
Donovan Mitchell has 16. – 8:07 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: #Pacers 33, Jazz 27
Domantas Sabonis is 7-of-7 with 18 points.
Lance Stephenson 5 points and 4 assists. – 7:36 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Watched about five possessions of Lance Stephenson so far. His game has gotten more mature in his time away. This is immediately evident. Much more patient in PNR than he used to be. Jumper form looks good. He deserves a ton of credit. He’s worked on his game – 7:28 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson just dropped off a dime to Sabonis for a layup. He said their chemistry was pretty good from having played together years ago and it showed on that play. #Pacers7:23 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz
Biggest cheer of the night so far was for Lance Stephenson checking in. – 7:22 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Sabonis 4-4 with 11 points so far. Lance Stephenson and Chris Duarte check in. #Pacers7:22 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
New podcast with @NatJNewell!! We talked about Lance Stephenson — I booed Nat when he tried to downplay the greatest #Pacers player ever (sorry Reggie) — the team’s COVID-19 out break, Rick Carlisle’s comments on Dirks’s jersey retirement, etc.indystar.com/story/sports/n…2:02 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Updated Pacers cap sheet after many moves:
-Kelan Martin waived
-Oshae Brissett, Keifer Sykes guaranteed
-Lance Stephenson, Ahmad Caver, Justin Anderson added as hardships
-Fixed minimum salary calculator (oops)
Pacers have more luxury tax and hard cap (if needed) flexibility: pic.twitter.com/l9XlxBOqDl12:47 PM

More on this storyline

The Indiana Pacers today announced the team has signed forward Justin Anderson and guard Lance Stephenson to 10-day contracts under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception. -via NBA.com / January 1, 2022

Chris Vivlamore: In other roster news, Lance Stephenson and Malcolm Hill were not signed to second 10-day contracts (they expired yesterday). Stephenson is reportedly headed to Pacers. -via Twitter @CVivlamoreAJC / January 1, 2022

Shams Charania: Sources: Lance Stephenson is signing a 10-day hardship deal with the Indiana Pacers today. Born Ready reunion. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 1, 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada beats Germany to join Russia in ATP Cup semifinals

    SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime sent Canada into the semifinals of the ATP Cup on Thursday by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Denis Shapovalov had set up Auger-Aliassime’s clincher over Germany by downing Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 in the first singles match. Canada will play defending champion Russia on Saturday. The other semifinalists, Poland and Spain, play on Friday. “It feels good to beat Zverev,” the 11th-ranked Auger-Aliassime said in his on-court inter

  • Sharks place embattled forward Evander Kane on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract

    Evander Kane’s time in the San Jose Sharks organization has come to an end.

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    OTTAWA — Veteran pairs duo Vanessa James and Eric Radford were named to Canada's Olympic figure skating team for Beijing on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the Canadian championships a day earlier. James and Radford, who teamed up last spring, contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas. They pulled out of the competition Friday after their fourth-place finish in the short program. The selection won't be well-received by some in the sport after Evelyn Walsh and Trennt Michaud won silver with an e

  • Red-hot Maple Leafs hit the road without Mitch Marner after positive COVID-19 test

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs are hitting the road — and preparing to once again play in front of fans — minus one of their stars. The team announced Friday that Mitch Marner and fellow winger Pierre Engvall have been placed into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said both players were experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive as their teammates prepared to open a four-game road trip Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche. "It's just the reality of the situation,

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • Skier Hector dominates GS, overtakes Shiffrin in standings; Canada's Grenier fourth

    KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Swedish skier Sara Hector waited seven years for another win since her maiden World Cup giant slalom triumph in December 2014. Now, she has won two more races within 10 days and been on the podium in each of the last four events. To top it off, she overtook Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin on top of the discipline standings on Saturday. “I am just in shock, it feels so awesome,” Hector said after her third career win. Hector posted the fastest time in both runs on

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Liu joins Bell, Chen on US figure skating team for Olympics

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alysa Liu certainly didn't look as if she was suffering from COVID-19 on Saturday, when her smiling face was beamed into Bridgestone Arena by Zoom following the announcement of the American team headed for the Beijing Olympics. The biggest question now: When will her quarantine period end? Liu joined U.S. champion Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen in making the three-woman squad, even though she was forced to withdraw from nationals following a positive test. Liu wound

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • 3 more skaters out of nationals due to positive tests

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three more skaters have withdrawn from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships due to positive COVID-19 tests, bringing the total dropouts for the week to seven. Men's competitor William Hubbart withdrew Saturday before his event began. Ice dancers Raffaella Koncius and Alexey Shchepetov, who were 11th after the rhythm dance, also are out. The U.S. federation did not disclose which of the ice dancers tested positive. Previously, two-time U.S. women's champion Alysa Liu test