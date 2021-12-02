Pacers take on the Heat on 3-game losing streak

Miami Heat (13-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (9-15, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana enters the matchup with Miami after losing three in a row.

The Pacers are 5-11 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is 4-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The Heat are 7-4 against conference opponents. Miami is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 107.7 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Pacers won the last matchup in overtime on Oct. 23, with Chris Duarte scoring 19 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm Brogdon is shooting 46.0% and averaging 21.0 points for the Pacers. Justin Holiday is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Jimmy Butler is scoring 23.6 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 22.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 3-7, averaging 105.0 points, 46.7 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.4 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 104.3 points, 40.4 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: T.J. McConnell: day to day (wrist), Justin Holiday: out (health protocols), T.J. Warren: out (foot).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Jimmy Butler: out (tailbone), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press