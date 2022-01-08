Pacers guarantee Oshae Brissett’s contract
Michael Scotto: The Indiana Pacers have fully guaranteed Oshae Brissett’s contract for the season, a league source told @hoopshype.
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tony East @TEastNBA
At Pacers practice today:
-Assistant coach Lloyd Pierce, who has cleared health and safety protocols
-Oshae Brissett and Keifer Sykes, who saw their contracts guaranteed for the rest of the season today
-Nate Hinton, who was assigned to the Mad Ants yesterday – 5:21 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Kevin Durant with a right elbow touch. Oshae Brissett with excellent defense.
Easy points. KD has 33 and the Nets have cut the Pacers lead to 3 – 9:33 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tie game after that dunk from Oshae Brissett. #Pacers fans, how are you feeling? Gifs only! – 9:10 PM