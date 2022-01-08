Pacers guarantee Oshae Brissett’s contract

Michael Scotto: The Indiana Pacers have fully guaranteed Oshae Brissett’s contract for the season, a league source told @hoopshype.

Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto

Tony East @TEastNBA

At Pacers practice today:

-Assistant coach Lloyd Pierce, who has cleared health and safety protocols

-Oshae Brissett and Keifer Sykes, who saw their contracts guaranteed for the rest of the season today

-Nate Hinton, who was assigned to the Mad Ants yesterday – 5:21 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Kevin Durant with a right elbow touch. Oshae Brissett with excellent defense.

Easy points. KD has 33 and the Nets have cut the Pacers lead to 3 – 9:33 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Tie game after that dunk from Oshae Brissett. #Pacers fans, how are you feeling? Gifs only! – 9:10 PM

