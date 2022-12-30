Pacers G Buddy Hield makes fastest 3-pointer in recorded NBA history

Buddy Hield is officially the fastest shot in the East, possibly ever.

The Indiana Pacers opened Thursday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a lightning-fast 3-pointer. In one fluid motion, Hield caught the tip from Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen on Cleveland's side of the court, turned around and drained the shot.

From tip-off to field goal, the whole thing took about three seconds.

Why the rush, Buddy? 😅



Instant action on the NBA App:

Per blogger Justin Russo, Hield's shot is the first time in recorded NBA history that a player has made a 3-pointer in the first three seconds of a game. Those records extend back to the 1996-97 season.

That little piece of NBA history is a plus in what has been a solid season for Hield. The sharpshooter is currently averaging 17.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 41.9 percent from 3-point range.

Hield joined the Pacers last season as part of the Domantas Sabonis blockbuster and remains at the center of many NBA trade rumors, most notably as a target for the ailing Los Angeles Lakers. Hield holds a $21.2 million cap hit this season and remains under contract next season with a $19.3 million price tag, but his 3-point shooting makes him an easy sell for just about any contender in a league where 3-point shooting and spacing his king.