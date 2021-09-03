Pacers day out with both bat and ball as match hangs in balance after Day 1 of Oval Test

Virat Kohli lost the toss and was asked to bat first by Root. Ashwin started to trend again as he was again left out of India playing XI. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma gave a soldi start to India innings before both were removed. Pujara, Rahane and Pant too could not deliver the goods on the day. AP

Virat Kohli played well for his fifty before being done in by a peach from Robinson. The ball tailed back in from back on the length and then straightened to trick Kohli. The ball took the inside edge and carried to the keeper. Kohli was looking set to get to his elusive 71st international ton but like it always happens in England, the bowler is never out of the contest, Robinson picked him up against the run of play with a beauty. AP

Shardul Thakur finished as the top-scorer for India on a day when batting was not easy or when batting did not deliver. He scored a 36-ball 57, that includes 7 fours and 3 sixes. His innings could be vital for India if they end up drawing or winning this Test match. With India placed at 127/7, it was the 63-run stand between him and Umesh that took India to 191. AP

England's Ollie Robinson was the pick of the bowlers for England despite Chris Woakes finishing with one more wicket (4) more than him. The reason how he bowled and which wickets he took. He dismissed the India captain at a time when he was looking in top gear. That wicket pushed India on back foot and the visitors failed to recover after this big jolt. Not to forget, Robinson also dismissed KL Rahul at the start and got rid of Umesh Yadav to ensure the tail did not wag for long. AP

After India were bundled out for a 191, it was important that the visitors began with the ball in hand. India's Jasprit Bumrah did just that. His first dismissal was Rory Burns who was clean bowled by an inswinger that darted into Burns from off stump, took the inside edge and hit the stumps. Haseeb Hameed, on the other hand, was done in by the pace and bounce, edging it to keeper. Thanks to this fiery start, England were 6/2 at the start. AP

