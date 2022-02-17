PacerPro Director of Design Releases First in a Series of New Product Enhancements

The most recent product release streamlines data flows and transparency at large firms, demonstrating the company's commitment to human-centered design

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacerPro, the leading provider of court data workflow automation, launches a new My Cases, All Cases product release that provides enhanced enterprise views and functionality.

Fueled by a $5 million investment from Berkely Capital, LLC in October, PacerPro has expanded its engineering and design teams, including Brian Tharp, Director of Design. With more than 20 years of experience, Brian combines design thinking, user research and experience strategy with a relentless focus on the user. Over the years, Brian has worked with a diverse group of product teams, including Shutterfly, Intuit, EP and Move to create insight-led, human-centered products.

"Brian's leadership has elevated our design thinking even further by incorporating the voice of our customers with our vision of improving workflows in legal technology in new and novel ways," PacerPro CEO Gavin McClane said.

"Good design doesn't happen in a vacuum. It's a discipline and rigorous process - incorporating a large team, many clients and focused effort. I am excited to have joined a company with a relentless commitment to the customer and human-centered design, and am excited to release our first set of product updates," Brian Tharp added.

This product release is the first in a series of updates this year to all PacerPro platforms including releases of state court access to New York, California and Delaware over the next few weeks.

About PacerPro

PacerPro is the provider of court workflow automation and experience capture solutions. Their solution suite seamlessly integrates case data into firm workflows, document management and other IT systems. Known for best-in-class deployments and service, PacerPro products enable individuals, teams and firms to do more.

https://pacerpro.com

